NCIS’ Katrina Law Told Us The Story Behind How She Learned Jessica Knight Would Be Back For Season 22, And It Led To Her Having Fun Over Fan Reactions
How long were you wondering about if she was gone for good?
In the NCIS Season 21 finale, Katrina Law’s Jessica Knight accepted Director Leon Vance’s offer to become Camp Pendleton’s new REACT (Regional Enforcement Action Capabilities Team) Chief Training Officer. So with this new job requiring Knight to move across the country, fans couldn’t be faulted for wonder if this meant Law was would be leaving the popular CBS show, but it worked out in the end. Law remains a series regular in NCIS Season 22, which is days away from premiering on the 2024 TV schedule. In a conversation with CinemaBlend, the actress shared when she learned Knight was sticking around, and how it led to her having fun over these fan concerns.
I kicked off my recent interview with Katrina Law, whose other credits include Spartacus: Vengeance and Arrow, by asking her how she reacted when she learned that Jessica Knight would be taking the REACT position, as this was a pretty big status quo shakeup by NCIS standards. She answered:
It was nice that the NCIS writers clued Katrina Law immediately after giving her the script for “Reef Madness” in that she didn’t have to worry about finding a new TV gig. The fanbase, on the other hand, wasn’t so lucky. For several months, they were left in the dark on whether or not Jessica Knight would be leaving the core cast of characters for good. Sure, a cast exit of this magnitude from a TV series this is oftentimes announced/reported about ahead of time, but this also wouldn’t have been the first time NCIS has dropped one of its series regulars without prior warning.
Regardless, while NCIS fans shared their thoughts on the possibility of Jessica Knight’s time on the show being done, Katrina Law was getting a kick out of the reactions she found online. Granted, some of these weren’t so nice, although I did find it amusing how she actually approved of some of the candies people thought of for who could take over playing Knight. Eventually though, it became clear that Law was sticking around, but don’t think this means that Knight is just back on the team when NCIS Season 22 begins, with all her REACT work having took place offscreen.
In fact, Knight’s departure kicked off a “chain of events” for Season 22, including Nick Torres going back undercover, Timothy McGee angling for a major promotion, and Alden Parker essentially being an empty nester. A case will see Parker traveling to California, where he’ll reunite with Knight. Later in the season, Knight and Jimmy Palmer will also have further conversations about where things stand with their relationship. So while we’re still in the dark on how Knight will come back to the team, rest assured that we’ll continue seeing her on a regular basis.
NCIS Season 22 premieres next Monday at 8 pm ET, and the two-hour premiere of the new prequel NCIS: Origins will follow immediately afterwards. Those shows, along with everything else in this procedural franchise, can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.