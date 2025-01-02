'Not A Lot Of People Are Here For Me.' How John Mulaney, Lorne Michaels And Machine Gun Kelly Ended Up Making The Short List Of People Pete Davidson Admires

Pete Davidson has had a complicated ten years. He was cast on SNL in 2014 at the age of 20, making him one of the youngest cast members ever on the legendary sketch show . His raunchy, blunt style of humor separated him from the rest of the cast, making him a stand-out and a fan favorite. However, intense media attention and high-profile relationships have led to a spotlight being shown on his rocky mental health journey. The comedian has since received help, and he is entering a new phase of his life. Now, he's gotten candid about his struggles, and opened up about the people he admires and how they've helped him along the way.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal , the comedian chatted about his career and some of his influences. While Davidson has collaborated and interacted with some of the greatest minds and talents Hollywood has to offer, there's a few he has formed personal relationships and friendships with. John Mulaney, Lorne Michaels, and Machine Gun Kelly seem to be the stand-outs, and people he sees as role models for him. He said:

[Mulaney]’s shown me how to persevere. I always looked up to him, obviously comedically—he’s not only one of the funniest people working right now, he’s a top 10 comedian of all time—and I watched him as he took it on the chin a couple of years ago and had to completely revamp his life. I’m kind of in the midst of that now, and he’s been helping me so much. It was so inspiring to watch him beat his addiction, become an even bigger comedian, go on an arena tour, start a family. He’s so happy now and it looks effortless, but it’s not. And I’ve gotta say, he’s always had my back and he’s always there, and not a lot of people are for me. I would say it’s just him, Lorne [Michaels] and Machine Gun Kelly.

Davidson is referring to Mulaney’s drug addiction relapse and rehab stint in 2020. The comedian has been open about his addiction struggles in the wake of his highly publicized journey to recovery and it was the main subject of his 2023 special , Baby J. Mulaney has since dedicated himself to sobriety, and he started a family with actress Olivia Munn . His candid approach to hardship has been refreshing, and clearly set a precedent for Davidson on his own journey to rehabilitate his life.

Additionally, Mulaney has been a defender of Davidson and an unwavering friend, despite public scrutiny, which truly shows the strength of their friendship.

As for Lorne Michaels and Machine Gun Kelly, it’s understandable why they would also be important relationships for Davidson.

Michaels plucked the comedian from obscurity, made him a star, and supported him throughout his mental health struggles. Davidson had a job at SNL as long as he wanted it, and the show gave him community. Additionally, Michaels has acted as a producer on other endeavors he has explored outside of SNL, showing support beyond just the show.

As for Machine Gun Kelly, the musician has been a friend of Davidson’s for years, and they seemingly have stuck by each other as they’ve both navigated the ups and downs of fame.

Becoming famous at such a young age is a difficult thing, especially because both ups and downs happen in the public eye. It can be hard to know who your true friends are and who will remain loyal as public perception ebbs and flows. It seems like Davidson has seen the good, the bad, and the ugly sides of all of this, and has truly learned who the best people are to have in his corner. I’m glad he has found a support system in Michaels, Mulaney, and MGK, as he seemingly gets a lot out of these relationships, personally and professionally.