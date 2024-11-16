Could Pete Davidson Return To SNL To Host? The Story Behind His Alleged Feud With Colin Jost And Returning During John Mulaney’s Episode

The later innings of the 2024 TV schedule are bound to be a bit chaotic, as the end of the year tends to see a lot of shows go on a brief holiday hiatus. However, as we come up on the tail end of the announced Season 50 hosts for SNL , there’s a particularly exciting rumor that’s starting to crop up about Pete Davidson possibly returning to host after he appeared in John Mulaney’s episode.

This all stems from Pete Davidson’s guest appearance during his friend and fellow stand-up's episode, and how it potentially conflicts with an alleged feud cited between the Bupkis star and former cast mate Colin Jost. Though certain angles seem to be pushed by various outlets in play, the story behind these allegations could be the answer to this new and burning Saturday Night Live question.

The Rumors Behind Pete Davidson And Colin Jost’s Alleged SNL Feud Explained

Let’s start with the alleged feud between Pete Davidson and Colin Jost, who were co-workers during the former’s SNL tenure between 2014 and 2022. Despite sharing common threads like their purchase of a Staten Island Ferry, complete with Scarlett Johansson’s inspired reaction , there are still some outlets reporting tensions and awkwardness between the two men.

(Image credit: NBC)

Turning back to the hotly anticipated John Mulaney/Chappell Roan episode from November 2nd, The Sun ran a story from that night that alleged an “icy exchange” was had when Pete Davidson returned. More specifically, he and Colin Jost reportedly had an awkward moment of shaking hands in the halls of Studio 8H.

Bundle that allegation with the supposed distance between the men on stage during the traditional “goodnights” at the end of an episode, as well as a history of following this supposed narrative over several months, and you’ve got a potential feud in the making. At least, that’s what it looks like from one angle of coverage.

(Image credit: Viacom)

How Pete Davidson's Alleged SNL Hosting Return Push Has Been Received

In terms of what we know about Pete Davidson, The King of Staten Island star has been focusing on not only keeping his career moving but his own wellness journey as well. With recent voluntary rehab stays on his schedule, as well as roles in projects such as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and the upcoming animated film Dog Man, those twin motivations are quite strongly presented.

Circling back to how Pete Davidson has been reportedly lobbying to return as a guest host on SNL, those Colin Jost rumors were brought home to roost yet again. To that end, here’s what Deux Moi has heard about Mr. Davidson’s hosting play and the reaction it has inspired:

From the sound of the story told above, it appears Pete Davidson’s Saturday Night Live stint was a test run offered to assess his show-worthiness for future hosting opportunities. And while there’s still a hint of Colin Jost not totally being on board, the theory above highlights even more awkwardness between the current roster of Not Ready For Prime Time Players and their predecessor.

It does appear that Davidson is angling to host SNL again, and it has led to an undetermined amount of friction. It’s undeniable that the man’s hunger is still there, and with a bunch of Season 50 episodes to go, one could see why it’d be such an opportune window to have him back in the fold.

And as for the alleged Colin Jost drama, it's very hard to tell if there is anything rocky about their relationship.

(Image credit: NBC)

While we wait to see how the rest of this story plays out, you can check out our guide for what Pete Davidson fans should watch as he continues down his chosen path. It also helps to have a Peacock subscription handy, as a couple of the titles suggested -- including SNL and Bupkis -- are available through that very platform.

Meanwhile, as always, Saturday Night Live will be back at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock! For those wondering, this weekend is Charli XCX's turn to be the next host/musical act to send us into a pleasant tomorrow. It may not get the Staten Island Ferry on the water any quicker, but it should be a fun time!