SNL's Colin Jost Buys Staten Island Ferry After One Played Huge Role In His Wedding Plans With Scarlett Johansson

When it comes to being a native New Yorker (no matter what borough you're from) many citizens have taken the Staten Island Ferry at some point. The island and its waterway transportation even have a special connection to Saturday Night Live, as multiple cast members have hailed from there. At present, there are a couple of Staten Island natives amongst the current cast – namely, Pete Davidson and Colin Jost. And recently, the two came together to save the world-renowned ferry system, which also has a connection to Jost's and Scarlett Johansson's wedding.

The two SNL mainstays decided to buy a decommission ferry named John F. Kennedy, according to The New York Post. Colin Jost and Pete Davidson teamed up with fellow New York native and broker Paul Italia to save the piece of Staten Island history. The trio made an offer of $280,000 for the boat, which the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services accepted. Italia couldn’t hide his excitement as he mentioned he, Colin Jost, and Pete Davidson have plans for the 60-year-old transport boat:

The idea is to turn the space into a live entertainment event space, with comedy, music, art, et cetera. We’re in the early stages, but everybody involved had the same ambition — not to see this thing go to the scrapyard.

That’s a huge undertaking to transform a gigantic vessel into an entertainment center. It could become the next “it” spot for Hollywood’s A-list stars, if decorated and marketed correctly. Of course, any sea action is out of the question. The Department of Citywide Administrative Services mentioned engine problems would keep the JFK from taking to the water. The three buyers are currently searching for a shipyard to store the ferry until a permanent location is found. All in all, the vessel is in working order, despite its age, but it still needs some repairs.

Colin Jost’s purchase of the ferry shouldn’t be too surprising given his connection to the transportation system. In November 2020, the always-busy Jost married longtime partner Scarlett Johansson in a small ceremony with select family and friends. But Staten Island wasn’t too far from his heart, as Meals on Wheels announced the couple’s nuptials. The charity organization’s Instagram announcement featured an image with the newlywed’s theme “Jost Married” on the side of a ferry. So his purchase of the ferry seems to be a full-circle moment for the longest-serving Weekend Update anchor.

While Staten Island is the butt of multiple SNL jokes, Colin Jost and Pete Davidson's recent move shows that no matter how successful you are, your hometown is still where the heart is. While Jost now lives in NYC proper, Davidson still calls the island home, as evidenced by his outings with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. He even centered his film, The King of Staten Island, on his upbringing there.

Fans should keep their ears to the ground (or sea?), as they'll likely get more information on the plans for the JFK soon. In the meantime, they can watch Jost and Davidson poke fun at their home while on SNL. The next episode will see series alum Will Forte serve as a host, with musical guest Måneskinon on Jan. 22 at 11:30 pm EST on NBC. And be sure to check out our list for updates on other upcoming hosts and musical talents sets to grace the show this season.