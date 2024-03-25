Welp, Pete Davidson And Colin Jost Finally Have A Plan For The Infamous Staten Island Ferry They Spent $280,000 On

Colin Jost and Pete Davidson are known for being two of the funniest men on TV, having teamed up for a number of hilarious Weekend Update bits on Saturday Night Live before Davidson left the show in 2022 . However, arguably their most hilarious collaboration happened off-screen, when they decided to purchase a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry for $280,000. This was a nod to their joint Staten Island roots, however the two soon realized there is a lot more to owning a ferry than just buying it. Nevertheless, it seems like things are finally moving along, as the two are starting to get their plans for the boat in order.

The Whole Deal With The Ferry

Back in 2022, the ferry boat was being decommissioned and no longer being operated as a mode of transportation for New York City riders. It was then put on auction where the comedians decided to team up and purchase the ferry together. It was a very expensive purchase, however the two had plans to dock the boat and make it an entertainment venue space. The duo joked about the ridiculous financial decision on Weekend Update, and have commented on it a number of times in the press. From the outside, it looked like the duo was well over their head.

For starters, the SNL veterans hilariously decided to call the ferry Titanic 2 . As funny as this was, Jost told Seth Meyers that this caused a lot of problems when trying to get the boat insured. They also had a lot to learn about finding a place to dock it and the costs around maintaining such a massive piece of machinery.

Davidson even joked that the two were high when they decided to move forward with this boat venture, which Jost later clarified was not the case . For awhile, things seemed to be moving along, with the jokesters drawing up actual plans for the future of the ferry, however things went quiet for a while, and it has been months since the two have commented on what is really going on with their Staten Island Ferry venture.

Jost And Davidson’s Ferry Plans Are Finally In Motion Thanks To An Architect

Despite there being doubts around the whole project, it seems like Jost and Davidson are pretty serious about making this ferry entertainment venue a reality. According to an article by New York Magazine , it wasn’t just Pete Davidson and Colin Jost involved in the purchase, but also NYC comedy club owner Paul Italia and renowned architect Ron Castellano.

In particular, Castellano is known for repurposing spaces for other uses around New York, like renovating former warehouses, a newspaper office, and a former bank for modern uses. He has approached the ferry project head on, and the publication spoke to Castellano who maintained that the endeavor was very much in the works and he was in constant communication with Jost and Davidson. He said:

They have input. They see everything. We have meetings as needed, sometimes twice a week, sometimes every three months. Right now, honestly, I’m trying to get the design work done as fast as possible. So I’ll just go away and do my thing, present it. I’ve been working on the designs and working with consultants and the naval architects Persak & Wurmfeld and hospitality consultants and the speciality trades in that world, and we’re just moving forward.

Maybe this financial decision wasn’t quite as out there as people initially thought, and the comedians know what they're doing more than they let on. Castellano lists the project as a partnership with “JFK Clients,” and it currently has a budget of $34 million, which is a hell of a lot more than the initial $280,000 boat purchase. New York Magazine also states that renderings of the completed project feature hotel rooms, two restaurants, two clubs, six bars, and a top deck turned into a furnished patio. That’s a massive undertaking, and despite how much Jost and Davidson joke about the whole thing, these plans suggest they aren’t messing around. Though we do wonder where the comedy stage will be built.

Castellano stated the floating venue could take over 10 years to complete, so it will be a while before New Yorkers can actually enjoy entertainment in this Staten Island Ferry. However, news that things are moving along is definitely hopeful, and I personally can’t wait to see how these plans evolve over time. While we won’t see Pete Davidson and Colin Jost partying on their boat anytime soon, you can still revisit their time together on SNL, which currently has episodes from their joint seasons streaming for Peacock subscribers.