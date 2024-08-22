The Internet Can't Get Enough Of A TV Cameraman Shading Some Poor Woman When Oprah Made A Comment About Childless Cat Ladies At The DNC

As the Democratic National Convention airs on the 2024 TV schedule , viral moments are flying around left and right. Now, after instances like Lil Jon showing up to rap “Turn Down For What” got the internet talking, they’re sharing their thoughts about the cameraman who cut to a poor random woman after Oprah Winfrey made a comment about childless cat ladies.

During her speech at the DNC, Oprah explained that if a house was on fire, we wouldn’t ask about the victim's race, religion, sexuality or political leanings. She then said, as you can see in the video from CBS News below, that “if the place belonged to a childless cat lady” they’d try to save the cat too.

Notably, when she said “childless cat lady,” the camera cut to a random young woman named Teresa Woorman in the audience. It’s unclear why that happened. However, the internet sure does have thoughts about it, as viral reactions like this one from @SpencerAlthouse are flying around X:

I’m screaming at the DNC cutting to this random woman when Oprah made a “childless cat lady” comment. taking a page from Wendy Williams’ cameraman lol pic.twitter.com/uzBV6f0luNAugust 22, 2024

For a bit of context, back in 2021, Donald Trump’s vice presidential candidate JD Vance made comments on Fox News (via NBC News ) about Kamala Harris and how she was among “childless cat ladies” who “want to make the rest of the country miserable too.” He then went on to name a few other prominent Democrats who don’t have children – Pete Buttigieg and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – and explain that the party is “controlled by people without children.”

In the comments of the viral video where Oprah referenced Vance’s statement, many shared their thoughts about that random woman being shown on camera. Quite a few referenced Beyoncé as they posted things like this:

the cameraman said "she ain't no divaaaaa" https://t.co/LJHsM9Aa65August 22, 2024

Others felt bad for her because of the choice the cameraman made, and they expressed that through comments like:

Omg I was thinking the same thing. And even the way the poor girl turns around - @nickelgeetweets

Ok cuz I was like???? Why tho 😭😂😂😂😂 - @ladidaix

I did the same thing! Like why’d yall cut to her like thaaaat?!?! 😂🙃 - @IPProfEvans

Randomly drafting someone to be the face of childless cat ladies is wicked work - @slimerothstein

The woman shown in the video, as I mentioned earlier, is Teresa Woorman, and she’s a delegate from District 16 in Maryland, The Guardian reported. She also responded to this viral moment. However, she didn’t shy away from it, she leaned into it, and wrote this on X :

Damn right this childless cat lady is 100% disgusted by J.D. Vance in general and 100% behind @KamalaHarris and @GovTimWalz! Also I may be childless but I do hope that’s not a permanent condition, thanks! Also- funny enough I recently got appointed to a legislative seat. And I got sworn in to the Maryland House of Delegates last week and I referred to myself as a childless cat lady during my remarks. But I’m in good company, @taylorswift13 @Oprah. 💙💪🏼🐱 #voteblue

While many felt bad for Woorman, clearly, she got a kick out of the situation, and it’s another major viral instance to come out of the DNC.

Honestly, it’s kind of a bummer Saturday Night Live isn’t on right now. The sketch comedy show (which you can stream with a Peacock subscription ) probably would have had a heyday with a situation like this. However, the series, those signature presidential impressions , and Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris impression, specifically, come back on September 28, so the DNC will have been over for a while.

Although, if the presidential race has proven anything, it’s that we need to expect the unexpected. There have already been so many viral instances, and there will surely be more to come.