The Internet Just Compared Viral Pommel Horse Olympian To An American Dad Character, And I'd Give The Comparison At Least A Bronze Medal

It's been a wild run watching Stephen Nedoroscik for anyone streaming the 2024 Paris Olympics. Before the games began, I doubt many Americans even knew the name of the guy competing in the pommel horse competition. Now Nedoroscik has made multiple headlines as the "pommel horse guy," and now he's making news for a completely different reason. A lot of people seem to think he looks like Steve Smith from American Dad, and it's a comparison I'd award a bronze medal to the person who clocked it.

As many around the United States use their Peacock Premium subscription to watch the Olympics, Nedoroscik's events have been popular to watch, and have led to one interesting comparison. Namely, the Internet now thinks he resembles a character from one of the best animated shows on television. Don't take their word for it, though, check out this side-by-side photo to see how much Stephen Nedoroscik resembles Steve Smith. No really:

(Image credit: NBC/TBS)

The resemblance is uncanny, and even the official account for American Dad had to acknowledge it. The show offered its congratulations to the United States gymnastics team, though it remains to be seen if their social media handler actually watched the event:

Steve pommeled the f*ck outta that horse. @USAGym

If the official show is calling it out, that's about as definitive as it gets. To be clear, being likened to Steve Smith is not a dig. While Family Guy is generally considered to be the definitive better show, American Dad's Steve, I would argue, is the greatest character within the world of Seth MacFarlane originals. @TeddyWynton would agree, as he hoped Stephen Nedoroscik resembled the character as well:

And let’s be real, if he’s anything like Steve, he’s the homie in my book.

I've never seen Steve Smith do that viral ear tug that Stephen Nedoroscik did, but perhaps that'll happen in a future season. I'd love for Nedoroscik to have a cameo or maybe some Prince and the Pauper-type story where they switch lives. As @ArtsRayne pointed out when sharing a picture of the Olympian in a red shirt, he even looks the same as Steve Smith when he's not competing:

Even with their regular clothes, that's him omg. 😭😭😭

If only American Dad had a character from Turkey who was a crack shot! Truthfully, given Stan's job at the CIA, it wouldn't be too difficult to work a character like that into the story. Stephen Nedoroscik might be another story, though, given the series has gone more on random family adventures than leaning on politics in later years, I think he could be worked in some way or another. I just know some people can't get enough of the comparison, while others like @onlylunarose may eventually wish they never saw it:

How to unsee it? lmao 😭🤣

There's no unseeing it, but it is worth noting that Steven Nedoroscik's competition in Paris is over. He'll end the games with two bronze medals, as well as being the second person from the United States in games history to win a medal on the pommel horse. That's pretty damn impressive, but it would be more impressive if he took both his medals and made a video singing Steve Smith's iconic song as @moonbeamm0 suggested:

He should sing "Daddy's Gone."

Hopefully, Nedoroscik is reading this all with a smile, and this isn't triggering some type of teasing he endured throughout grade school and high school. After all, American Dad has been around almost as long as the 25-year-old has been alive! That makes this millennial feel ancient, but I guess the Olympic games are for the young when it comes to gymnastics.

American Dad is available to stream with a Hulu subscription. The Olympic games are still ongoing, but with the fun drawing to a close, be sure to watch all you can while it lasts!