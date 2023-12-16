Iron Claw Star Jeremy Allen White Said This Bravo Show Is His Guilty Pleasure, And I Totally Agree With His Choice

With hit series like Hulu's The Bear and acclaimed films like The Iron Claw, Jeremy Allen White is one of the best young dramatic actors in the game. However, even though he's used to offering up a more serious fare on screens big and small, when it comes to his own viewing habits, White recently revealed that his "guilty pleasure" is a certain Bravo favorite.

While appearing in Buzzfeed's "The Puppy Interview" alongside his Iron Claw co-stars Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson as well as a host of adorable, adoptable pups, the trio was asked about their go-to guilty pleasure. Dickinson brought up reality TV (“I do love reality. Reality is interesting,” the British actor said), before White interjected with an enthusiastic:

Below Deck! I watch often.

Dickinson joined White in praising the binge-ability of the expansive Below Deck franchise ("There's so many seasons of it!"). This explanation makes sense too, because the show chronicles the dramatic lives of the crew members and their demanding clients aboard luxurious superyachts in stunning locales like Thailand, Croatia, French Polynesia and the Caribbean island.

The Bravo series has numerous spin-offs, including Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Below Deck Down Under, and Below Deck Adventure. (You can catch up on all of the above with a Peacock subscription.) So, not only is the flagship series worth a binge, it's also a show that constantly has new episodes.

Jeremy added of the franchise:

You can pop in at any time!

As for his castmate, Zac Efron—who underwent a major physical transformation to play professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich (who praised the film) in the upcoming A24 movie—quipped that his own guilty pleasure was Jeremy Allen White's show The Bear, which follows an award-winning chef who returns to his hometown of Chicago to run his family's restaurant.

Jeremy jokingly wasn't happy with Zac for referring to the critically acclaimed hit drama as a "guilty pleasure:"

Is that a guilty pleasure, Zac?!

Harris joined in on The Bear-related jests:

Sometimes I put The Bear on and pretend that Jeremy is shouting at me, you know?

As fans of The Bear well know, White's character, Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, spends much of his screen time ranting and raving about the setbacks and struggles of working in a restaurant kitchen.

Throughout the Buzzfeed interview, the Shameless veteran also made several other surprising reveals along with the Below Deck and The Bear comments, including that he and his two Iron Claw co-stars have a "bucket list" goal of wanting to wrestle for real one day in the WWE:

I think I would still like to do this wrestling thing that I've spoken about. We want to wrestle in the WWE...now we said it. It's out there!

However, White also got real about the tolls that wrestling takes on one's body even as actors fake it as professionals, citing the "bruises and soreness" the trio weathered while filming the biopic:

I didn't realize quite how little padding there was between the plywood and springs. The ropes are like cable, like metal cable. I was like, 'We're making a movie so we don't have to do it the real way, right?'

No wonder he needs a "guilty pleasure" show like Below Deck to turn to after those grueling days in the ring!

You can catch Jeremy Allen White and his co-stars when The Iron Claw hits the 2023 movie schedule on Friday, December 22. And if you, too, want to be like Jeremy and take in a Below Deck binge for yourself, the eighth season of Below Deck Mediterranean is currently airing Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, and it is available to stream on Peacock.