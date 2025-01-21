Is George Lopez Close To Retirement? He Talks Lopez Vs. Lopez And What's Next

Since the ‘80s, George Lopez has been working almost non-stop, whether as a stand-up comedian or an actor. That’s continuing in the 2025 TV schedule with his NBC sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez, which is in the middle of its third season. With Lopez turning 64 in April, could he be nearing retirement soon? He recently opened up about what’s next after Lopez vs. Lopez.

While Lopez vs. Lopez has not yet been renewed for a fourth season, the series still seems to be doing pretty well for NBC, and George Lopez is a pretty big get. It would be surprising if it didn’t get renewed, in my book. Plus, Lopez still has fun doing the show, especially since his daughter, Mayan Lopez, plays his TV daughter. He told People what it’s like working with her on Lopez vs Lopez:

In the beginning, I could tell when she was a little bit maybe frustrated a little bit and I would talk to her a little bit, but she works really hard when she's not on the set. That's my big thing — is to be on time. And she's always prepared. It's exciting. I mean, every week that we do the show, she just gets better and better. She's able to do more physical stuff, more character stuff, and that's really kind of what she talked about when she was 12, and she was talking about wanting to be on TV.

Working with family on a project is not so uncommon in Hollywood, but it’s clearly special for George and Mayan. Not only does Mayan play her father’s TV daughter, but she also co-created the series alongside her dad and Debby Wolfe. Even though it’s unknown how long the show will go on for, both father and daughter seem to be cherishing it as much as possible.

As for how long Lopez vs Lopez will actually last, it’s hard to tell, as no show is safe until it is actually renewed. Three seasons in, the series is part of NBC's Friday night lineup and available streaming with a Peacock subscription. While even George Lopez can’t predict its run, he does have an idea for it and what he might want to do afterward:

It makes it happy. I mean, I would like for it to go a few more seasons, but yeah, after this, I'd like to have a little time for myself.

It makes sense that Lopez would want to take some time off after Lopez vs Lopez eventually ends. At the very least, he'd like to keep doing the show for a few more years, although the show's longevity depends on how long NBC wants to keep it going. That also doesn’t entirely mean that Lopez plans to retire permanently after Lopez vs Lopez, since he could just be wanting to take a temporary break. Or perhaps focus more on stand-up or something else.

Since Lopez vs Lopez seems to be sticking around for now, pending on a fourth season renewal, fans won’t have to worry about anything just yet. New episodes of the sitcom return on January 31 at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Season 3 will only run through February 7, so it’s only just a matter of time before the network makes a decision on a Season 4, but there’s no telling when that will happen.