George Lopez Is Heading Back To TV, And He’s Bringing Family With Him

George Lopez hasn’t appeared regularly on television since he starred in and produced the TV Land comedy series Lopez. So over the past several years, he's been popping up on sitcoms and headlining stand-up comedy tours. Many have likely missed seeing the comedian on their TV screens on a weekly basis. But now it looks like the veteran performer is setting the stage for his broadcast return, and he'll have some family in toe.

George Lopez will star in and serve as executive producer of a new comedy entitled Lopez vs. Lopez for NBC, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Per the trade, the network has already moved forward with a pilot order as well. And in a sweet twist, the comedian will be joined by his daughter, Mayan Lopez, who will also star in and produce the pilot with her father. It appears the series is angling to debut during the 2022-23 television season. This will mark the older Lopez’s first network series since his self-titled ABC sitcom ended its six-season run in 2007.

Lopez vs. Lopez seems to be following a premise that's similar the actor's 2000s ABC sitcom. The trade describes the show as a “working-class family comedy” that centers on a dysfunctional family reconnecting after some time apart. Given the familial nature of the series, this should be a perfect new vehicle for the star and his daughter.

Interestingly enough, the series shares some connections to another ABC sitcom. The Conners scribe Debby Wolfe will pen the script, while the Roseanne spinoff's showrunner, Bruce Helford, will serve as a supervising producer. In addition, the new comedy marks a reunion for George Lopez and Helford, as the two men created Lopez’s beloved ABC sitcom. In addition to Lopez, Wolf and Helford, 3 Arts’ Katie Newman and Michael Rotenberg will serve as executive producers on the project.

Lopez vs. Lopez isn’t the only television series the star is working on, either. He's also currently developing a drama series called Once Upon a Time in Aztlan for Amazon. Just like the NBC comedy, he's set to star in and produce the project for the streaming platform. It seems as if the actor is ready to showcase both new and well-known sides to his acting abilities, and it'll be great to get some new content from him.

Though the Tax Collector star hasn’t been a television regular for some time, it hasn’t been for a lack of trying. In addition to his two seasons on TV Land, he returned to television in 2014 for FX's Saint George, which lasted one season. And before that, he hosted the TBS late-night series Lopez Tonight from 2009 to 2011.

Even though George Lopez appears set to return to television, it doesn’t mean he’s been resting on his laurels. As previously alluded to, he's been thriving with his comedy tours, popular Netflix specials and multiple film projects. With two series in the works, it appears he's ready to take his spot in television’s Golden Age. And should the show work out, this could also mean big things for his daughter, Mayan.