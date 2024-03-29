'When I Started It Seemed Virtually Impossible': George Lopez Reflects On Lifetime Of Work In Standup And Sitcoms Ahead Of NBC Return
George Lopez has achieved a lot in his career to look back on.
George Lopez is a legend in comedy after a career spanning stand-up, television, and film. The actor currently stars in his third sitcom that returns to NBC soon in the 2024 TV schedule, this time opposite real-life daughter Mayan. Recently, ahead of Lopez vs. Lopez Season 2, he looked back on his career and opened up to CinemaBlend about how the entertainment industry has changed since his earlier years.
I spoke with George Lopez at SCAD TVfest in Atlanta, where he was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Lopez vs. Lopez creator/writer/showrunner Debby Wolfe and Mayan Lopez were on hand at the event and on the red carpet. When I asked the legendary comic what it means to him to look back at his lifetime of work while working opposite his daughter, he shared:
Social media in fact played a part in the creation of Lopez vs. Lopez, which premiered back in 2022 when creator Debby Wolfe was inspired by Mayan Lopez's TikTok account. The Lifetime Achievement Award honoree joined the show as his third sitcom, following The George Lopez Show for six seasons on ABC and Lopez for two seasons on TV Land. He's also known for his stand-up comedy, and Debby Wolfe praised his ability to perform in front of a live studio audience, with another co-star sharing how he learns from Lopez's "hands on" approach to comedy.
When speaking to the Lopez vs. Lopez trio on the SCAD TVfest red carpet, Wolfe praised George for how "he opened up the doors for us." He responded:
It may be "virtually impossible" to get in the door twice in the entertainment industry, but George Lopez pulled it off multiple times. Almost ten years passed between the end of The George Lopez Show in 2007 and premiere of Lopez in 2016, and then another five years between the end of Lopez in 2017 and premiere of Lopez vs. Lopez in 2022. And those are only his starring scripted TV gigs, to say nothing of his stand-up and film roles!
Mayan Lopez went on to share that she also has a love of performing in front of an audience, saying "I was more comfortable with working in front of a live studio audience than I was with learning multicam" because she also came from a stand-up and sketch comedy background. Debby Wolfe added that the show's style "comes alive in front of the audience" and it's "an energy exchange between the audiences" and the Lopezes. George weighed in, saying:
Luckily for fans of Lopez vs. Lopez, new episodes are on the way soon to pick up after the Season 1 finale's Snoop Dogg cameo, with Season 2 premiering on Tuesday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC to fill the slot previously held by Night Court. The first season is currently available streaming via Netflix subscription, along with two of George Lopez's stand-up specials. For a blast to the past, you can find all six seasons of George Lopez streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription.
