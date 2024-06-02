Seth Meyers Shares Funny Take On Whether He’ll Replace Lorne Michaels At SNL After His Retirement

Lorne Michaels has been busier than ever with the final episodes of Saturday Night Live's 49th Season airing last month, and the 50th Season coming to the 2024 TV schedule in the fall. However, whispers of Michael’s imminent retirement have been looming for years. One of the names mentioned as his successor is Late Night’s Seth Meyers. As speculation continues to swirl, for former "Weekend Update" host shared his funny take on whether he’ll replace the long-time SNL boss after his retirement.

The Late Night with Seth Meyers host taking over the late-night institution is a natural alignment. Meyers is an SNL veteran who left to host the late-night talk show, which is executive-produced by Michaels. So, the transition could be seamless. However, Michaels still has one more accomplishment he wants to achieve first before exiting the show.

THR brought up the looming rumors while interviewing the TV host for Late Night's 10th anniversary. Meyers addressed the SNL impresario starting the rumors while questioning if Michaels will stick to his promise of retiring after the 50th season. After mentioning his and Tina Fey’s names as possible replacements, he threw a wrench into the mix, saying:

Let me just say, that part’s the best. I’m definitely not going to do it, but I never want any of you to stop saying that.

Meyers isn’t looking to return to Studio 8H in a leadership role anytime soon. It makes sense too, as the former SNL cast member hit his stride during the pandemic and wants to continue his show until he feels ready to move on. However, the late-night host would be a perfect fit to take over the sketch comedy. The comedian brought some levity to Lorne Michaels’ influence on SNL, saying:

I think both things can be true. Everybody underestimates what Lorne brings to the show, week in and week out, even though I think people estimate it quite highly. Lorne has this invisible hand that gets things done in that building for a show that is unreasonable to even attempt. And I learned so much from watching Lorne, and yet I’m also acutely aware that there are things you just can’t learn. It’s like, if you’re a muggle, you’re a muggle. You can watch Dumbledore all you want …

Well, Lorne Michaels’ shoes might be hard to fill, even Seth Meyers doesn’t see himself taking over SNL after the head honcho calls it quits.

New and old viewers of SNL may or may not remember he didn’t produce Seasons 6 through 10 in the 1980s, resulting in a ratings and popularity decline. So, there’s uncertainty over the show’s future when he officially retires.

If the Late Night with Seth Meyers host isn’t ready to return home, some interesting comments from Michaels are painting Tina Fey as his potential replacement. Another name circulating has been the show’s longest-running cast member Kenan Thompson. So, there are potential candidates in the running for his influential role.

If you want to catch up on SNL’s recently ended season, watch every Season 49 episode with a Peacock subscription.