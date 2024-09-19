Saturday Night Live Announced The First Hosts Of Season 50, And Fans Are Hilariously Freaking Out About John Mulaney And Chappell Roan

As we arrive at the final phase of the 2024 TV schedule , iconic sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live is going to hit a major milestone. SNL’s 50th anniversary (with its potential legacy guest stars) is bound to be a big deal. So, what could possibly make this historic moment any more exciting? That would be the now-hotly anticipated pairing of host John Mulaney and musical guest Chappell Roan, set to rock Studio 8H on November 2nd.

That’s right, this apparent pairing from heaven has gotten X (formerly known as Twitter) hyped for the 50th season’s first batch of hosts and musical guests. Let’s not waste any time, and get to the first example of social media behaving exactly as you’d expect, complete with the full lineup of SNl’s first guest host/musical guest combos:

chappell and john mulaney is going to cause mass hysteria in a very specific group of people https://t.co/uFxIAFZPIBSeptember 18, 2024

Between John Mulaney’s unique brand of comedy and Chappell Roan’s medieval VMAs look , these two personalities overlapping does seem to laser focus on a certain type of kid. And I can already tell you, if Ms. Roan isn’t at least offered the opportunity to bring The Muppet Show meme about her trying to steal Miss Piggy’s affections to life, I’m going to be severely disappointed.

However, if the reason for passing on that hypothetical sketch is because the “Hot to Go!” singer isn’t comfortable with acting on stage instead of her usual music, I can understand that. Chappell Roan’s been putting in the work for celebrities to enforce boundaries. Anyhow, if you're a fan of the singer and/or the comedian, then you’re going to love this further handful of responses to the news:

“I can already tell you there's going to be 5 fights and an act of arson at the John Mulaney/Chappell Roan standby line.” - @ellycelly

“i actually think the timeline will be really normal when john mulaney hosts the pre election episode of snl with musical guest chappell roan.” - @kettlevinyl

“Huge day for 20 year old art majors who inevitably become John mulaney fans because their mom listened to him in the car 24/7 after her divorce” - @dancemydarling

“john mulaney and chappell roan your most annoying friend just fell to their knees.” - @fullmoonyelena

Speaking of The Muppet Show, John Mulaney’s return to SNL alone is still a good opportunity to do a sketch with NBC’s off-brand imitations of the real deal. I mean, if there was any human you’d expect to be a perfect fit to be the only flesh and blood character in a Muppet project, the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse voice actor would be that guy. At the very least, can we get him to riff on the subject of why Muppet Babies isn’t on streaming ?

Whatever happens on the night, I trust the Saturday Night Live writers to pull some magic out of the air, especially with John Mulaney being paired with Chappell Roan. They're bound to be compared to some of the other host/musical guest duos on the way this fall, as talents like Jean Smart and Michael Keaton are both on the lineup for this early inning of SNL Season 50. But to send us off with a nice dose of hype, take a look at one last reaction, complete with a fitting GIF:

JOHN MULANEY AND CHAPPELL… THIS IS ME RN AT WORK pic.twitter.com/2rxCYTcd3FSeptember 18, 2024

New York City bars, you’re officially on notice! You have between now and SNL’s 50th season premiere on September 28th to set up a recurring event that involves drink specials and a communal watch party. As for you diehard fans who want to revisit sketch collections of the past, you can catch previous seasons of Saturday Night Live on streaming, thanks to the power of a Peacock Premium subscription.