Is This The End Of Loki? Yes... And No | 'Loki' Season 2, Episode 6 Video Review & Analysis

"Loki" Season 2 has drawn to a close in spectacular fashion with Episode 6, but does this mean an end to the character as well? Join Sean O'Connell as he explores if and where we could see Tom Hiddelston's iconic portrayal again after his heartbreaking sacrifice and what feels like true closure for the beloved TVA agents he left behind.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro

01:13 - Will We Ever See Loki Again?

04:17 - The True Meaning of Loki’s Sacrifice

07:14 - Closing The Book on the TVA & Everyone’s Fate

10:43 - The Next MCU Story… & The Next RELEVANT MCU Story