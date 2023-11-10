Is This The End Of Loki? Yes... And No | 'Loki' Season 2, Episode 6 Video Review & Analysis
'Loki' Season 2 ends on a heartbreaking, yet hopeful note for Disney fans. Watch as we break it down.
"Loki" Season 2 has drawn to a close in spectacular fashion with Episode 6, but does this mean an end to the character as well? Join Sean O'Connell as he explores if and where we could see Tom Hiddelston's iconic portrayal again after his heartbreaking sacrifice and what feels like true closure for the beloved TVA agents he left behind.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
01:13 - Will We Ever See Loki Again?
04:17 - The True Meaning of Loki’s Sacrifice
07:14 - Closing The Book on the TVA & Everyone’s Fate
10:43 - The Next MCU Story… & The Next RELEVANT MCU Story
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Sean created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.
