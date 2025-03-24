‘It's Not Something I Normally Would Do.’ Matthew Perry's Co-Star Ione Skye Shared The Text Exchange She Had With The Star When He Reached Out To Her Shortly Before His Death

It’s been nearly a year and a half since Friends star Matthew Perry died in his hot tub at the age of 54, and in that time, several celebrities have spoken out about their experiences with him. Jennifer Aniston (whose series The Morning Show will return to the 2025 TV schedule) even recalled texting with him before he died. Now another former co-star has done the same, releasing the final messages she and Perry exchanged.

Ione Skye and Matthew Perry were two stars of the 1988 movie A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon. It was Perry’s film debut, and according to Skye, they even dated briefly. While promoting her new memoir Say Everything (a play on the title of another of her credits, Say Anything), Skye recalls getting a message from the actor on October 15, 2023, less than two weeks before he would drown in his hot tub after ingesting large amounts of ketamine. The exchange went as follows:

Matthew Perry: Hi! I hope all is well. I was meditating (I meditate now) and “In Your Eyes” started playing. And I instantly thought of you and how beautiful you are.

Hi! I hope all is well. I was meditating (I meditate now) and “In Your Eyes” started playing. And I instantly thought of you and how beautiful you are. Ione Skye: Awe. I love that. Xo

Awe. I love that. Xo Perry: Hope you are healthy and happy.

Hope you are healthy and happy. Skye: yes I am both. I think! Good to hear from you. I only have nice memories with you.

yes I am both. I think! Good to hear from you. I only have nice memories with you. Perry: Me too. That one afternoon, I was just sitting in my apartment, and there you were!

Matthew Perry recalled that famous scene from the 1989 rom-com, in which John Cusack’s character famously holds a boombox over his head. “In Your Eyes” was the song he was playing for his girlfriend Diane, who was portrayed by Ione Skye.

It makes sense that she would flash into his mind after hearing that song, and this appears to be a really nice moment of reconnection for the two. Ione Skye said she hadn’t heard from him in a long time before that, and with his death coming so soon afterward, she wasn’t sure she should even say anything (no pun intended), as she said, per NBC:

I didn’t know if I should share that text, but it was such a nice text, so I thought I would share it. It’s not something I would normally do.

In the end, Ione Skye decided that the world could always use another nice Matthew Perry story, and she chose to let the public see it.

This actress is one of so many to share stories about the man who brought Chandler Bing to life with some of the funniest quotes on Friends. In addition to his five co-stars on one of the best sitcoms of all time — who released a joint statement to say they were “utterly devastated” by the loss — we’ve heard from everybody from Friends guest stars Paget Brewster and Selma Blair to Morgan Fairchild, the actress who played Chandler’s mom Nora.

Matthew Perry may be gone, but he left behind many like Ione Skye who cared about him and are ensuring he won’t be forgotten.