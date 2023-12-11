‘I Was Literally Texting Him That Morning’: Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About How Friends Co-Star Matthew Perry Was Doing Shortly Before His Death

Matthew Perry’s death was a massive blow to Hollywood and the world at large, and many are still reeling from the loss of the adored actor and comedian. A number of the industry's brightest stars have been paying tribute to him in the aftermath of his passing. Within that group are his co-stars from the cast of Friends . Jennifer Aniston, who was particularly close to Perry, has spoken about her late friend on a few occasions. Aniston shared more thoughts during a recent interview, in which she discussed how Perry seemed to be doing shortly before his passing. She also revealed that she was “literally texting him” the morning before he died.

Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry worked together for a decade on Friends (which can be streamed with a Max subscription ). On screen, Perry’s Chandler Bing and Aniston’s Rachel Green shared some occasionally sweet moments. The bond between the actors themselves, though, seems to have been a bit deeper. The 54-year-old actress discussed her deceased co-star while talking with Variety for her first formal interview since his death. As she put it, Perry was in a positive mindset ahead of his passing:

As he said he’d love to be remembered. He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that’s all I know. I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy.

The Fools Rush In star died on October 28, and his body was found in a hot tub at his California abode. Initial reports mentioned that he’d apparently drowned but, as of this writing, an official cause of death has yet to be released. Considering the tragic turn of events, it may be somewhat bittersweet for fans to hear that he was reportedly in a good place mentally before he passed. His co-star went on to tell Variety that there are several things she wants to be clear when it comes to her longtime friend’s physical and mental health:

I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard.

The first time the Morning Show actress addressed Matthew Perry’s death was when she and the cast of Friends released a joint statement days after it happened. Weeks later, Jennifer Aniston penned an emotional tribute on social media. In it, she made note of Perry’s kindness and unfailing ability to make people laugh. The rest of the popular sitcom’s ensemble, including Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc also paid tribute with lovely messages of their own. Even guest stars like Selma Blair and Paget Brewster honored him with lovely messages.

It’s rarely ever easy saying goodbye to a person you love, and it’s easy to imagine that this hasn’t been the easiest time for Jennifer Aniston and co. What their kind words and messages seem to indicate, however, is that they’re choosing to dwell on the positive memories they have of their buddy. That’s something that the late star – who wanted to be remembered for more than Friends – would surely be pleased with, I think.