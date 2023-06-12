Why 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Is Still Filming Tyray Despite The Catfish Reveal

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode "Say Anything." Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé has played up catfish storylines before, but nothing quite like what's going on with Before The 90 Days' Tyray Mollett. The opening episodes featured many of the Season 6 cast members expanding their respective relationships, but Tyray's four-year relationship with Carmella ended in the very first episode. So why then, exactly, is TLC's camera crew still following this guy around for the show?

It's a valid question for any relationship arc that seems doomed from the start, and it's one that had me invested in Tyray's storyline. It would appear we now have an answer as to why he'll continue to be in this season, too, thanks to what was revealed in the second Season 6 episode, "Say Anything." Here's what we know about Tyray's journey, and why he may indeed still be involved in the season by the time the tell-all special arrives in a few months.

Tyray Isn't Convinced Carmella Isn't Real

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' production team revealed to Tyray that they discovered Carmella was not real, and that he'd been speaking for the past four years with a man named Christian. Producers recorded a conversation to share with Tyray as evidence, but he initially refused to listen to it, thinking that there was a possibility Carmella's phone had been stolen, and that the team didn't actually speak to "her," as it were.

Tyray finally listened to a bit of the message the following day at the insistence of his siblings, so the episode provided some of the alleged audio. The segment only went on long enough to confirm a man was speaking and that his name was Christian. Tyray left the café where he met up with his siblings at that point, apparently unable to cope with thinking about such a betrayal.

Despite the audio presented as proof, Tyray ended the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days by stating he hasn't yet been 100% convinced that Carmella isn't real. Tyray conceded that part of this was because he carried on a four-year emotional relationship with Carmella, and it's hard not to remain emotionally invested in something he'd spent so much time believing in. So even when faced with evidence that her personality was just a fabrication, he still felt the urge to continue filming.

How 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Will Show More Evidence That Carmella Doesn't Exist

A preview for next week's 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days revealed that additional efforts will be made by Tyray's family to convince him that Carmella is a sham. One scene features his his sister doing a reverse-image search on "Carmella's" pictures, which can apparently be traced back to an escort site. Whether or not this will finally drive home within Tyray the idea that Carmella is not who she says, that remains to be seen.

I'm assuming this chaotic quasi-romane will end with Tyray eventually coming to terms with the reality (or lack thereof) behind Carmella, but 90 Day Fiancé has surprised viewers in the past. Those with a Max subscription can watch David Murphey's season with Lana, in which he learned she was an actual person despite all evidence suggesting otherwise. That story ultimately ended with David spending a small fortune and not getting married, however, so not quite a happy ending despite the surprise. I'm curious to see how Tyray's story will end, or what outcome he's hoping for as this season continues.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Here's hoping for some good news for Tyray as the season goes on, as well as some happiness for the other couples as they navigate their new relationships.