iZombie Alums Rahul Kohli And Rose McIver Pay Tribute To Former Co-Star Carrie Anne Fleming After Her Death At 51

iZombie remains a beloved TV show in certain fan circles and, sadly, one of the actors who appeared on it has sadly passed away. Carrie Anne Fleming – who played the role of Candy Baker across all five seasons – has passed away at the age of 51 following a battle with cancer. News of Fleming’s death was reported this past weekend and, since then, Rahul Kohli and Rose McIver – who served as the lead on The CW’s zombie-centric procedural – have paid tribute to her former co-star.

Fleming reportedly passed away on February 26 in Sidney, British Columbia. Kohli, who played the role of medical examiner Ravi Chakrabarti, had the opportunity to work with Fleming during the show’s run. After learning of his former colleague’s passing, Kohli shared a post to his Instagram story, which included a still of Fleming from the show. The actor (who previously auditioned for the Fantastic Four reboot) also penned a sweet message in honor of Fleming:

Just found out that Carrie Anne Fleming sadly passed away a few weeks ago. Carrie wonderfully played Candy on iZombie and was always a pleasure to talk to and be around on set. Sending my deepest sympathies to her family and friends, she will be missed.

Olivia "Liv" Moore portrayer Rose McIver (who initially signed on for the show in 2014) saw Kohli’s tribute to Fleming and reposted it. While the Australian actress (who’s currently the lead of the Ghosts cast) didn’t provide any additional sentiments, she simply added a heartbreak emoji to illustrate her feelings. It’s honestly sweet to see McIver and Kohli take a moment to pay tribute to their late co-star from the show, which built up a strong cult following during its run from 2015 to 2019. Check out McIver’s repost down below:

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(Image credit: Instagram)

Fleming made her debut on iZombie during the third episode of its first season, at which point Candy simply served as the host of a trivia night at a bar in Seattle (which is the city in which the show is set). Candy eventually landed a job at Shady Plots funeral home, where she served as a makeup artist and developed feelings for company proprietor Blaine McDonough. Candy would eventually be turned into one of the undead following a sexual encounter with Blaine as well. In total, Fleming appeared in 12 episodes of the show.

A native of Nova Scotia, Fleming appeared in smaller roles in a number of notable movies and TV shows like Happy Gilmore, Smallville, Good Luck Chuck, UnReal and Supergirl. One of Fleming’s other notable TV roles was the recurring role on a different CW show, Supernatural. It was on that show that she played Karen Singer, the wife of beloved character Bobby (played by Jim Beaver).

Throughout the course of her career, Fleming did indeed find her way into some interesting productions, but I’d argue that iZombie is arguably the crown jewel of her filmography. It’s for that reason that it warms my heart to see Rahul Kohli and Rose McIver honor her in the wake of her passing.

Carrie Anne Fleming is reportedly survived by her daughter, Madalyn Rose, and we here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences to Fleming’s loved ones during this time.