After Buffy Star Nicholas Brendon’s Death, Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Boreanaz And More Pay Tribute
Buffy alums are honoring their late co-star.
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The Buffy the Vampire Slayer family has sadly lost yet another member, as it was reported this past week that Nicholas Brendon passed away at the age of 54. Brendon famously played the role of fan-favorite character Xander Harris throughout all seven seasons of the supernatural series. Since the news was announced, fans have been sharing tributes to Brendon and, now, many of his former Buffy castmates are doing the same. That includes Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Boreanaz and others.
Gellar – who played the eponymous Buffy Summers – shared a tribute to her friend and co-star by way of an Instagram post. As part of that, the actress shared a sweet throwback photo of her and Brendon. Additionally, Gellar shared a sweet message within her caption:
Angel actor David Boreanaz shared his tribute to Brendon on Instagram as well this weekend. In addition to sharing a photo, Boreanaz also penned a lovely message that spoke to not only who Brendon was as an actor but who he was as a person:Article continues below
Nicholas Brendon’s family formally announced his passing on Friday, explaining that he died in his sleep from natural causes. Per the statement, Brendon “found his passion in painting and art” in recent years and “loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans.” Brendon’s loved ones also remembered him as a person who was “passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create.” Also, on Friday, Alyson Hannigan – who played Willow Rosenberg on all seven seasons of Buffy – wrote this on Instagram:
Hannigan’s post also included a still from Buffy, which showed her and Brendon’s characters physically embracing each other. As for Anya Jenkins actress Emma Caulfield, she shared an interview clip of Brendon on her Instagram story. She also shared a sentimental caption:
Buffy the Vampire Slayer (which is streamable in its entirety with a Hulu subscription) remains a much loved piece of pop culture, and Brendon’s performance as Xander is a standout part of it. Within a show filled with drama, high stakes and otherworldly entanglements, Brendon helped ground the show through his humorous and relatable portrayal of Harris. All in all, Brendon – along with the writers – made Xander an amiable and invaluable ally for Buffy.
Nicholas Brendon’s passing hits hard, especially considering it’s only been a little over a year since the death of Michelle Trachtenberg, who played Dawn Summers on Buffy. While Brendon’s death may be another development that’s hard to process, I’m hopeful that his legacy will live on through those who love his portrayal of Xander as well as his other work. We here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences to Brendon’s family and friends during this time.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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