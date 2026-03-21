After Buffy Star Nicholas Brendon’s Death, Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Boreanaz And More Pay Tribute

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer family has sadly lost yet another member, as it was reported this past week that Nicholas Brendon passed away at the age of 54. Brendon famously played the role of fan-favorite character Xander Harris throughout all seven seasons of the supernatural series. Since the news was announced, fans have been sharing tributes to Brendon and, now, many of his former Buffy castmates are doing the same. That includes Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Boreanaz and others.

Gellar – who played the eponymous Buffy Summers – shared a tribute to her friend and co-star by way of an Instagram post. As part of that, the actress shared a sweet throwback photo of her and Brendon. Additionally, Gellar shared a sweet message within her caption:

‘They’ll never know how tough it is to be the one who isn’t chosen. To live so near to the spotlight, and never step in it. But I know. I see more than anybody realizes, because nobody’s watching me’ I saw you Nicky. I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky.

Angel actor David Boreanaz shared his tribute to Brendon on Instagram as well this weekend. In addition to sharing a photo, Boreanaz also penned a lovely message that spoke to not only who Brendon was as an actor but who he was as a person:

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There are people you work with, and then there are people you share time with. Nick was the latter, Some moments stay small on paper, a laugh between takes, a look that says we got this, the quiet understanding of showing up and doing the work together. But those are the things that last. He carried something real, not perfect, not polished, just real. And in this business, that matters more than most things. We don’t always get to choose how long someone stays in the story, only that they were here. And he was …Rest easy Brother. Some people leave a mark without trying.

Nicholas Brendon’s family formally announced his passing on Friday, explaining that he died in his sleep from natural causes. Per the statement, Brendon “found his passion in painting and art” in recent years and “loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans.” Brendon’s loved ones also remembered him as a person who was “passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create.” Also, on Friday, Alyson Hannigan – who played Willow Rosenberg on all seven seasons of Buffy – wrote this on Instagram:

My Sweet Nicky, thank you for years of laughter, love and Dodgers. I will think of you every time I see a rocking chair. I love you. RIP.

Hannigan’s post also included a still from Buffy, which showed her and Brendon’s characters physically embracing each other. As for Anya Jenkins actress Emma Caulfield, she shared an interview clip of Brendon on her Instagram story. She also shared a sentimental caption:

No word yet. I love you Nicky. Let this clip of us giving it our best be a placeholder. Rest, Nicky. Rest. Anya

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (which is streamable in its entirety with a Hulu subscription) remains a much loved piece of pop culture, and Brendon’s performance as Xander is a standout part of it. Within a show filled with drama, high stakes and otherworldly entanglements, Brendon helped ground the show through his humorous and relatable portrayal of Harris. All in all, Brendon – along with the writers – made Xander an amiable and invaluable ally for Buffy.

Nicholas Brendon’s passing hits hard, especially considering it’s only been a little over a year since the death of Michelle Trachtenberg, who played Dawn Summers on Buffy. While Brendon’s death may be another development that’s hard to process, I’m hopeful that his legacy will live on through those who love his portrayal of Xander as well as his other work. We here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences to Brendon’s family and friends during this time.