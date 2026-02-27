It's Been A Year Since We Lost Michelle Trachtenberg. Buffy Co-Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Is 'Not Sure How' Time Passed So Quickly

It may be hard to believe, but February 26 marked a year since Michelle Trachtenberg died. She is one of many Hollywood actors who tragically died before turning 40, as she was only 39. Her death sent shockwaves across the world, with celebrities and fans alike paying tribute to her. On the first anniversary, her on-screen Buffy the Vampire Slayer sister, Sarah Michelle Gellar, shared a heart-wrenching post about trying to understand how quickly time had passed.

Many Buffy stars paid tribute to Trachtenberg when she passed, including Gellar. She’s kept her on-screen little sis’ memory alive over the last year, and even wished her a happy birthday in October on what would have been her 40th. So it’s no surprise that Gellar would share a heartbreaking Instagram post on the first anniversary of her co-star's death. Reflecting on the over 30 years of memories they have together, and how Trachtenberg would even show up to her kids’ birthday parties, the actress posted:

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) A photo posted by on

Between the long message and the photos that accompany it, which are not only from their Buffy days but from when Trachtenberg was even younger, and presumably holding one of Gellar’s babies, I am a puddle of tears.

Like Gellar, I don’t understand how it’s been a year since we lost Trachtenberg, and it still feels like it happened just yesterday. Luckily, she has over three decades’ worth of memories that she probably won’t ever forget. While they won’t ever be enough, the I Know What You Did Last Summer star seems to be as grateful as ever regardless.

Trachtenberg joined Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Buffy’s little sister Dawn in the fifth season, starring in the series through the rest of its run. Over time, she ended up becoming a useful member of the Scooby Gang. Her addition may have come as a surprise, but it’s hard to imagine the show without her. She definitely made a big impact not only on the characters but also on the fans and the cast, as evidenced by Gellar’s post.

By the time Buffy came along for Trachtenberg, it was only one of the many roles that she had landed. The former child star was known for The Adventures of Pete & Pete, Harriet the Spy, All My Children, Inspector Gadget, and many more. She also appeared on the Nickelodeon game show Figure It Out on numerous occasions. Not to mention the many projects she did afterwards, notably Ice Princess and Gossip Girl, that are still fan-favorites.

I would assume that as time goes on, Sarah Michelle Gellar will definitely be keeping Michelle Trachtenberg’s memory alive, whether privately or publicly, and it just shows how close they grew over the decades they knew each other. And fans can also keep her memory alive by watching Buffy the Vampire Slayer with a Hulu subscription.