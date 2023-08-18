Jack Antonoff Shares The Behind-The-Scenes Story Of Creating ‘Anti-Hero’ With Taylor Swift: ‘Uh Oh, We’ve Got A Live One’
These collaborators are "unstoppable."
Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” is just a couple of months shy of being one year old, and it remains one of the biggest songs of the moment. The single off of Midnights became Swift’s longest-running No. 1 song and remains high up on Billboard’s Hot 100 to this day. Taylor Swift wrote and produced the song with her frequent collaborator, Jack Antonoff, who recently broke down how the catchy hit about self-loathing came to be in the studio.
Jack Antonoff has been making huge hits with Taylor Swift since her 1989 album and served as a producer on every track of 2022’s Midnights album. While speaking to Time about his career, he shared the behind-the-scenes story about how “Anti-Hero” started. In his words:
Once he figured out the beat that very much grounds the hit melody, he showed the track he created to Taylor Swift. As he continued:
Once Antonoff constructed the music you hear in the background of the lyrics for “Anti-Hero,” Swift really attached to it and was inspired to write a particularly vulnerable song about feeling like she’s the “problem” in her life before imagining her daughter-in-law killing her for the massive inheritance before reading a will that has then thinking “she’s laughing up at us from Hell.” It’s truly an all-time great Swift song. As Antonoff continued:
Antonoff and Swift’s collaboration first was explored in a big way when they worked together on her first all pop album, 1989, ahead of its fall 2014 release. Antonoff has also been along the ride to produce 2017’s Reputation, 2019’s Lover, 2020’s folklore and evermore before 2022’s Midnights. Their partnership is now set to come full circle this fall with the next upcoming Taylor Swift project. 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which Swift recently announced, is going to be released this October.
Jack Antonoff makes the writing process seem so simple and straightforward but it’s not easy to make a hit like “Anti-Hero.” How are we not tired of this song yet? It’s just too good! Check out the music video that came out last October:
The “Anti-Hero” music video controversy aside, this video is just as good as the song and really underlines the message of the song. Both Swift and Antonoff are songwriting masterminds, and that’s been highlighted as Swift has made her Eras Tour a phenomenon. During the show, “Anti-Hero” is even the subject of one of many Eras Tour traditions. Antonoff made an appearance on Eras Tour during the singer’s nightly surprise song performances. They dueted “Getaway Car” on Night 1 of New Jersey’s run of shows in May.
Between replays of “Anti-Hero,” we can look forward to 1989 (Taylor’s Version) featuring five new “vault” tracks from the era (we’re guessing Antonoff is part of in some capacity) on October 27.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Most Popular
By Adam Holmes
By Riley Utley
By Riley Utley
By Nick Venable
By Carly Levy
By Carly Levy
By Mick Joest