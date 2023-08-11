After Announcing 1989 (Taylor's Version), Taylor Swift Walked Out Of The Eras Tour Sipping A Glass Of Wine While Waving To Fans, And It's A Mood

The first leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has come to a close, and it could not have been more iconic. The number of celebrity attendees was through the roof, the pop star sang legendary surprise songs, and she had more new costume changes and “Bejeweled” outfits than ever in Los Angeles. Notably, LA also saw the announcement of 1989 (Taylor's Version) at her last show. So, to celebrate this epic run, the pop star was spotted strutting out of the stadium sipping a glass of wine, and I can not think of anything more iconic.

Many fans like to stay behind a bit after the end of the concert to see Swift leave the venue. She usually smiles and waves to fans as she exits, probably exhausted from the three-and-a-half-hour show, which features songs from all her different "eras." This time, however, the “Wildest Dreams” singer was seen carrying a glass of wine, having a much-deserved drink after closing out her lengthy first leg of the Eras Tour. You can see a TikTok of the moment below:

I’m absolutely obsessed with this. The way Swift flips her hair while sipping the wine and blowing kisses to the audience is just magnificent. She knows that she just completed one of the most memorable and profitable tours in history, and has cemented herself as one of the biggest pop stars of all time. She's an icon, and the casual nature of sipping the wine feels like one last victory lap before taking a respite before starting the international leg of the tour.

While the completion of the tour is enough to be proud of, her rollout of 1989 (Taylor's Version) was just as incredible. The Midnights artist announced the rerecording of her fifth studio album at her last show, which was on August 9, or 8/9. The date corresponds with the album name, and the fact that her final show corresponded with this date shows that she truly is a "Mastermind." Excitement has been through the roof, with pre-sales of 1989 (TV) already foreshadowing yet another number-one album. I’ll toast to that.

After such a rigorous tour, I think Swift deserves a glass of wine, especially considering the athleticism needed to perform such an intensive show at least two times a week. The Grammy winner loves a glass of wine, as evidenced in songs like “Maroon,” “Ivy,” and “Dress.” So, I’m glad she is treating herself after delivering such incredible performances for millions of fans for over four months.

Taylor Swift fans have plenty to look forward to from the singer, including 1989 (Taylor’s Version) which drops on October 27. Swift kicks off the second leg of the Eras Tour in Mexico at the end of the month, before fully strapping into the international tour in November. Swifties unable to attend the tour can experience the exhilarating energy of one of her concerts by streaming her 2018 concert film, Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour with a Netflix subscription.