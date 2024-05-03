Jake Gyllenhaal Is Hosting SNL With Sabrina Carpenter And People Hilariously Couldn't Stop Pointing Out The Taylor Swift Connection

Saturday Night Live recently rolled out its latest addition to the Season 49 host line-up and it's causing plenty of chatter online. People are especially pumped to see Jake Gyllenhaal will be hosting the legendary sketch show with musical guest Sabrina Carpenter in a few weeks. While it's of course exciting to see a movie star like Gyllenhaal take the stage with a pop sensation like Carpenter, people are most intrigued about their mutual Taylor Swift connection. The jokes are hilarious, with many wondering what will come from this strange crossover.

Sabrina Carpenter is a major pop star in her own right, known for songs like “Nonsense,” “Feather,” and her most recent viral single, “Espresso.” She is also known for opening up for Taylor Swift on the international leg of the Eras Tour. The musicians have struck up a friendship, and they were seen partying with their famous boyfriends together at Coachella this year and hanging out in the luxury box at Kansas City Chiefs games.

Gyllenhaal on the other hand dated Swift way back in 2010. It's been a while since their fling, but he is still a notable ex of the “22” singer’s, and most of the Red album is rumored to be about the Zodiac actor. Because of this connection, fans can’t help but wonder what juicy conversations are happening between Carpenter and Swift right now. One fan on X said:

would actually pay millions to see the text chain between taylor swift and sabrina carpenter about this one

Unsurprisingly, people couldn't help but make jokes about “All Too Well,” which is widely considered to be the most prominent (and gut wrenching) song about Gyllenhaal. Tweeters have even hilariously started combining lyrics from the Taylor Swift ballad with lyrics from Carpenter’s upbeat “Espresso.” A fan joked on X :

cause it reminds you of innocence and it smells like me espresso

The lyrical genius that is the scarf metaphor in “All Too Well” is one of Swift's most memorable, and is somehow absolutely hilarious when replaced with poppy Sabrina Carpenter lyrics, which fans on X quickly discovered.

i left my me espresso at your sister's house

Swift famously released the originally contrived 10 Minute version of “All Too Well” to celebrate her rerecording of Red in 2021. She performed the lengthy ballad on SNL that year as well, and the performance has become one of the most iconic SNL musical performances in recent memory. A fan jokingly suggested Sabrina Carpenter should do the same thing with “Espresso,” and perform it while Gyllenhaal was hosting. They said on X :

She needs to perform Espresso (10 Minute Version) (Sabrina’s Version) (From The Vault)

Someone also suggested Carpenter should shout out the Road House actor a different way. During her concerts the pop star changes the lyrics of her song "Nonsense" to fit whatever city she’s performing in. A X user said this would be the perfect opportunity to make a little “All Too Well” reference.

her nonsense outro Thanks for having me SNLLLL My man’s a little older can you tellll I’m sure you know that all too wellll

The commentary is all hilarious, but in all seriousness, I doubt there will be any serious beef during this SNL episode. Swift and Gyllenhaal haven’t dated in a very long time, and “All Too Well” now feels like something that matters more to the Swiftie community rather than the actual relationship that inspired it. If there are any jokes to be made on the day, they’ll be made in the comedy sketches that the writers come up with, or at least be left in the confines of the group chat. It sounds like a great episode, and I personally can’t wait to tune in.