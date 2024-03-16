Travis Kelce And Barry Keoghan Took The Sweetest Photo Together, And Swifties Have A+ Reactions To Taylor Swift And Sabrina Carpenter's Boyfriends Meeting

Barry Keoghan, an Oscar-nominated actor known for movies like Saltburn and The Banshees of Inisherin, and three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce, are two people I never expected to see together. However, thanks to their pop star partners, Sabrina Carpenter (whom Keoghan is rumored to be dating) and Taylor Swift, they are now linked together, and recently they posed for a sweet photo. Now, Swifties and fans of the two men are reacting to it in the best way.

While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship has been the talk of the town for months, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan started making headlines recently thanks to photos of them together and the actor's recent trip to Singapore to see the Eras Tour. Now, the two boys are making headlines of their own, as the Saltburn star took to his Instagram stories to share a sweet photo of him and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end:

(Image credit: Barry Keoghan's Instagram)

This photo was taken at Justin Timberlake’s concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday, which yes, is also where the viral *NSYNC performance happened, according to People . So, along with the first live performance for the boyband in years, we also got a picture I never thought we’d see in a million years.

Of course, Barry Keoghan and Travis Kelce are no strangers to going viral. A cringy post of an interview regarding the actor's nude Saltburn scenes got over 6 million views, and people couldn’t stop talking about him dropping trou for a recent Vanity Fair cover . The same can be said for Kelce, he’s won three Super Bowls, and his skills, celebration dances and interview moments have been the topic of conversation among football fans for years. However, when you are linked to Taylor Swift, the amount of interest is just different. So, obviously, the reactions to this photo of them together were fantastic as the Swifties took to social media to share their thoughts, like @hotmessjunk did when they reposted the photo with this funny caption:

The first ladies of the eras tour

Another fan, @laacolee , posted about their love for the two guys as well as Swift and Carpenter, writing:

barry keoghan and travis kelce… the superior boyfriends of pop princess sabrina carpenter and pop star taylor swift

For @MHmusic44 , another viral trend was used perfectly to capture their feelings about this moment:

Barry Keoghan meeting Travis Kelce and them taking a pic together?? FOREVER MY ROMAN EMPIRE

Other fans couldn’t hold back just how baffling it is that we’re living in a world where Travis Kelce and Barry Keoghan are pals. Considering their careers, you’d think they would never meet. However, with Carpenter being Swift’s Eras Tour opener, this moment makes perfect sense. @niamhm05 noted feelings like this when they posted:

if you had asked me a year ago if i ever expected barry keoghan and travis kelce to not only have an interaction like this, but to be dating sabrina and taylor i would've laughed out loud

Also, @nothnghppens had similar feelings as they wrote:

this multiverse of madness

Many fans, like @rhaenyrqs , also noted the noticeable height difference between the two men. Like Swift and Carpenter (which you can see below), these two guys are nowhere near the same height, and people love it:

their height difference is just like taylor & sabrina's height difference 😭

(Image credit: ABC)

Overall, as Taylor Swift keeps releasing projects , Carpenter keeps touring, Keoghan keeps making movies, and Kelce works in the off-season, it’s fun to see moments like this where worlds collide in ways you never really thought they would.