‘He Had To Kill People.’ James Gandolfini’s Sopranos Co-Star Gets Real About How Hard It Was For Him To Play Tony
Heavy is the crown, in more ways than one.
Tony Soprano is undoubtedly one of the most iconic characters in television history. The Sopranos, which you can, of course, watch with an HBO Max subscription, changed television, ushered in the era of “peak TV,” and put James Gandolfini’s Tony at the center of it all. It made Gandolfini a huge star and earned him numerous awards and accolades. It also stressed him out and weighed heavily on the actor, according to his co-star Steve Schirripa, who played Bobby Bacala.
Gandolfini was, frankly, incredible as the boss of the fictional DiMeo crime family. If you’ve ever seen him in other roles, or in interviews, you learn pretty quickly that the actor was nothing like his character. His accent, mannerisms, and way of moving were completely different in real life. Tony, the character, really took over every part of Gandolfini when he filmed. That took a toll. As Schirripa explained to the Press Association (via Indy100):
It’s easy to see how playing such a dark character for so long could affect an actor’s psyche. For a guy who seemed to be universally loved by his co-stars, it must have been hard. The late Gandolfini was a nice guy who played a very nasty guy. Schirripa talked about how great he was, saying:
The family behind the family took The Sopranos to heights that no other TV show has ever reached. It was incredibly popular and critically successful. That’s not easy to do, but The Sopranos maintained both through the 86 episodes over six seasons, right up until the controversial ending (one that really freaks me out). Though others have tried to replicate that success, The Sopranos really kicked off HBO’s wild Sunday night success, leading to shows like The Wire, Six Feet Under, Sex And The City, Game of Thrones, and so many more.
One has to wonder if any of that would’ve happened without Gandolfini and The Sopranos. Just like the stress of leading a crime family in decline was hard on Tony Soprano, leading the show seems to have been just as hard on Gandolfini himself. I hope he would agree that it was all worth it, as The Sopranos has remained popular and will live on forever.
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Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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