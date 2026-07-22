The Sopranos’ Jamie-Lynn Sigler Recalls Her Final Conversation With James Gandolfini (And It's So Lovely)

The Sopranos is an HBO show that got the world talking, and remains a beloved part of the pop culture landscape since its controversial 2007 finale aired. The show is still regularly re-watched by those with a HBO Max subscription, with Meadow actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler remaining a public figure. The 45 year-old actress grew up before our eyes, and she recalled her sweet final interaction with late actor James Gandolfini prior to his 2013 passing.

Despite Gandolfini's passing happening over a decade ago, both fans and his collaborators continue to share their feelings of mourning over the acclaimed actor's death. In an interview with Us Weekly, Sigler revealed that her final conversation with her onscreen father happened at a casino. At the time he was one of few people who knew that she was diagnosed with MS, and gave big dad energy to her. As the Big Sky actress put it:

We were at a casino. He looked at me, and he was like, ‘Do you need help walking?’ And I was like, ‘I’m OK right now.’ He was like, ‘All right, you tell me if you do.’ And I was like, ‘I will.'

How sweet is that? While this is a small gesture, it shows how much love James Gandolfini and Jamie-Lynn Sigler had until the day he died. Even in a subtle way, the actor who played her father on The Sopranos kept being a parental figure, supporting the actress as she was early into her Multiple Sclerosis journey.

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Later in the same interview, she spoke more about her final interaction with Gandolfini ahead of his death back in 2013. She recalled how encouraging he was in the midst of her health issues, offering:

I remember him being proud, like, ‘OK, look at you. You’re still doing this. You’ve got this.’ It was a beautiful moment that I am very grateful we had because his death was obviously shocking to all of us.

This is definitely heart-warming, especially in the midst of Gandolfini's tragic death. The Sopranos icon died back in 2013 after suffering from a heart attack while vacationing with his family in Italy. It took both his fans and loved ones by surprised, and also made Jamie-Lynn Sigler's final interaction with her onscreen father all the more significant. Luckily it was a special memory that she continues to cherish to this day.

The Sopranos is streaming in its entirety over on HBO Max, as well as the prequel made-for-TV movie The Many Saints of Newark, which arrived back in 2021 and featured James Gandolfini's son Michael playing a younger version of Tony. As for Jamie-Lynn Sigler, she's been staying busy with both acting projects and various successful podcasts. We'll just have to see if the Sopranos franchise ends up expanding again in the future.