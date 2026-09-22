That Time Taylor Swift's Wedding Sparked A Meet Cute Between Benny Blanco And His New Celebrity Pal

Of course the most important thing that happened July 3 at Madison Square Garden was Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s actual wedding ceremony, setting up the opportunity for Swift to boast, “That’s my husband!” during Sunday Night Football. However, it turns out there was a lot going on behind the scenes, too, including Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s split and George Kittle’s mom mingling with A-listers. There were also new friendships being formed, as Benny Blanco revealed he walked away from the celebration with a new pal.

Only a year ago, Benny Blanco was celebrating his own wedding to Selena Gomez at a weekend-long event that included guests like Steve Martin and Martin Short (who actually ruined their wedding cake), as well as Taylor Swift. One celeb who wasn’t there — but possibly should have been — was Ice Spice. Blanco talked about meeting the rapper during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live, saying:

Ice Spice is one of the coolest people I’ve ever met. Honestly, we became friends after that. Ice Spice, she’s very cool.

It was so nice to read about movie stars like Brad Pitt sharing space with people from Travis Kelce’s high school, and I love that even celebs like Benny Blanco got to meet and become friends with new people. Could there possibly be a collaboration in the future between Ice Spice and the Grammy-nominated record producer? Surely Taylor Swift would be a fan of this, after working with Ice Spice on her own song “Karma.”

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(Image credit: Republic Records)

Benny Blanco was responding to a question on the talk show about the most random person he interacted with at the celebrity wedding, as well as the best song that was played. That’s such a great question, but unfortunately, Selena Gomez’s husband remained tight-lipped regarding the night’s playlist.

As much as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s 1,000 guests have opened up about their experience inside MSG, there’s still quite a bit we don’t know. For one thing, there are reportedly “weirdos” dropping fake details about the celebration, and we’re still waiting as patiently as we can for Swift to release her wedding photos.

Benny Blanco definitely seems to be good at keeping secrets, because he also didn’t divulge any big plans for his and Selena Gomez’s upcoming first anniversary. The couple has spent a portion of their first year of marriage apart, as Gomez filmed Only Murders in the Building Season 6 in London.

The record producer, meanwhile, has been busy with his own projects, including his new memoir F*ck Failure, which was released this month. I’m glad he and Selena Gomez were able to make time for Taylor Swift’s wedding, though, and I love that a new friendship came from it.

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While we wait for (hopefully) an upcoming musical project from Benny Blanco and Ice Spice, we can also look forward to seeing Selena Gomez’s return to the 2026 TV schedule, when Only Murders in London (the sixth season of Only Murders in the Building) premieres on Hulu in December.