90 Day: The Last Resort's Sarper Details Split With Shekinah Following Tell-All Reveal
The reality star laid out the situation.
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 3 Tell-All. Stream the special with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!
90 Day: The Last Resort's third season kicked off its tell-all phase and delivered some big updates on where things stand for each couple. Sarper Güven finally confirmed what's been an open secret online: that he and Shekinah separated after the show. After it aired on the 2026 TV schedule, he gave some additional details and context that he wasn't able to at the time the special was filmed.
Sarper shared a long, candid post on Instagram days after Shekinah accused him of sharing intimate details about their personal life in his stand-up comedy. Having previously refuted those claims, Sarper also decried the narrative that he chose a career over her. As he put it:
Sarper also noted that he still has love for Shekinah, but before too long, it became clear that they couldn't make the marriage work. He added that he tried his hardest to turn things around, and that he believed she did the same. Shekinah has signaled on social media that she feels otherwise and felt that Sarper used the marriage retreat to promote his stand-up comedy.
The 90 Day: The Last Resort tell-all confirmed Shekinah and Sarper were no longer together, but was light on the details. Sarper was happy to fill in the blanks, giving the exact time he believed their separation began:
This would explain the reports from women saying they've gone on dates with Sarper throughout the year, though it is worth noting they are not legally separated as of yet. I expect the married 90 Day couple will divorce before too long, which raises questions about whether he has been married long enough to obtain citizenship on his own. If the divorce is finalized, will he need to return to Türkiye?
For now, it sounds like Sarper will remain a part of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. There have been reports of him filming alongside Tyray Mollett, which appears to be for the upcoming spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life. It's also worth noting that Sarper made the word "single" in all-caps a couple of times, perhaps suggesting that's where he'll pop up next.
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As for Shekinah, she mentioned at one point online that she was done with the TLC franchise. Whether that's true or not, we've yet to see. Typically, cast members who skip the tell-all special aren't welcomed back in future spinoffs, so I think it's possible this is the last we'll see of her on TLC.
90 Day: The Last Resort continues on TLC with the tell-all continuing on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. We'll see how the rest of this special plays out, and if there are any more unexpected surprises on the way.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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