Author Of Diddy Tell-All Book Discusses How He Thrived Amid Controversies: ‘The Biggest Question’

There’s been a lot of focus on the life and times of Sean “Diddy” Combs over the last few years, as his legal issues have taken center stage. Combs has been engulfed in lawsuits and is simultaneously serving a 50-month prison sentence. Before all that, though, the former mogul had experienced legal complications but managed to overcome them. Author and journalist Cheyenne Roundtree calls that the “biggest question” that surrounds Diddy’s journey, and she’s weighing in on it.

Roundtree wrote Bad Boy for Life: The Rise and Fall of Sean Combs, a tell-all book that covers Combs’ childhood, rise in the entertainment industry and fall from grace. While promoting the book, Roundtree sat down with The Guardian to discuss her findings as well as her own personal experiences with Diddy’s artistry. Talk eventually turned to the various incidents that surrounded the Sean John founder long before ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed that lawsuit in 2023, and Roundtree said the following:

That’s the biggest question. How is someone with so many incidents around him, so much ruin in his wake, able to just keep doing better and better?

Based on her research and personal understanding of Diddy, Roundtree reached her conclusion on how the now-ex-rapper was able to thrive even amid controversies. The investigative reporter theorizes that the Grammy winner’s public persona was endearing enough to the general public that it allowed him to overcome any kind of legal hurdles that came his way:

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I think part of it was his personality. The media loved him because he played into the spectacle – he wasn’t afraid to be larger than life. He was also building something people really believed in. His record company was everywhere in New York, and he was giving opportunities to young people, straight out of school. He’d created a living legend in Biggie, who died so early. His clothing line was cool. His fragrance was great. His parties were epic.

During the early aughts, Combs was indeed a major fixture within the hip-hop community and, in time, he also began to become one of New York’s premier entrepreneurs. With that, he became “friendly” with Donald Trump and other moguls synonymous with the state. Roundtree also said this regarding how Combs’ business dealings were apparently invaluable for him:

All these things played into a figure so big and so tangible, people think they can see it all right in front of them. So why look any further?

Legal issues arose early in Combs’ career. 1997, for instance, saw Combs charged with assault (which was later downgraded to harassment). That was due to Combs and another assailant attacking the office of Nas’ former manager, Steve Stoute, after the release of the “Hate Me Now” music video. And, in 1999, while Diddy was at a nightclub with then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez and collaborator Shyne, gunfire broke out. Combs and Shyne were eventually arrested and charged with weapons violations, though the former was later found not guilty on all charges, while the latter was convicted on five of eight charges.

Subsequent legal issues befell Sean Combs during the 2000s and the 2010s, though it wasn’t until the 2020s that he faced the aforementioned assault-related suit from Cassie. The singer’s filing – which was settled within 24 hours – was eventually followed by a wave of other suits and, in time, the feds also investigated Combs in connection to a sex-trafficking operation. Combs was eventually imprisoned and put on trial in 2025 and, eventually, he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

As it stands, Diddy is serving time at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey and is set to be released on February 5, 2028. While the embattled businessman hasn’t been able to speak on his own behalf, Cheyenne Roundtree alleges that he’s been seeking to “manage his narrative” from behind bars. Whether Diddy will make a comeback is uncertain, though Roundtree thinks “there’ll be a next chapter for Sean Combs.”