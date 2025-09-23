James Van Der Beek Hilariously Referenced That Viral Crying Dawson's Creek Crying Meme During Recent Reunion

Much of the Dawson’s Creek cast have reunited over 20 years after the beloved teen drama came to an end, and for a very good cause. On Monday, Joshua Jackson, Katie Holmes, and many others came together for a special live reading of the 1998 pilot episode to raise money for F Cancer and star James Van Der Beek, who previously opened up about battling colorectal cancer. During the reunion, he hilariously referenced his viral crying meme, and it’s perfect.

Despite the reunion being held in his honor, the man of the hour could not attend due to a stomach illness. While Broadway legend Lin-Manuel Miranda stepped into the role of Dawson Leery, Van Der Beek still took the time to record a video for his fellow castmates and fans, which was shown before and after the reading. Via Variety, the actor reflected on Dawson’s Creek and its similarities to Phantom of the Opera, but there is one glaring difference that the two have, and I wouldn’t have it any other way:

Now, nobody in their right mind would ever draw a parallel between the two, but one very big similarity between Dawson and the Phantom of the Opera is that both of them were faced with the reality that the woman they loved truly loved somebody else, said, ‘Go to him. Go to him now before I change my mind.’ Only one resulted in a crying face meme.

Dawson may have been the worst character on Dawson’s Creek for a number of reasons, but Van Der Beek’s epic cry-face during Season 3 when Dawson lets Joey go so she can try things out with Pacey is perhaps the best moment on the series. Or at the very least, the most meme-able moment before memes were even a thing. It was bound to come up at some point during the reunion, and it only makes sense for Van Der Beek himself to mention it, even if he wasn’t actually there in person.

It is disappointing that Van Der Beek couldn’t be at the reunion in person, especially since it was set up to help him, as well as F Cancer. At the very least, him still being able to do a video and be in good spirits about it, aside from getting choked up, is better than nothing, and there’s also nothing he could have done about the illness.

Also in attendance were Michelle Williams, who is the mastermind behind the reunion, as well as Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, and Busy Philipps. Renée Elise Goldsberry served as the narrator for the evening, which still seemed like a fun time.

Meanwhile, fans were probably doing their own version of Dawson’s crying face when they found out James Van Der Beek would be missing the reunion. He’s reunited with the Dawson’s Creek cast before, and this just gives them an excuse to do another reunion, whether public or private, so Van Der Beek can be there when he’s feeling better. In the meantime, fans can always reminisce on the Millennial favorite with all six seasons streaming with a Hulu subscription.