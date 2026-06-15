‘Father’s Day Is Very Tough’ For Brad Pitt Amidst Kids Growing Up And Dropping His Name

Holidays like Mother’s Day and Father’s Day can be a great time to pay homage to the strong guiding figures in your life — or even announce a pregnancy, like one When Calls the Heart couple did. However, for many people who have experienced a death in the family or whose relationships are strained, such days can be difficult, and that’s apparently why Father’s Day is allegedly going to be “very tough” for Brad Pitt, as his children continue dropping his last name.

Brad Pitt shares six children with Angelina Jolie, but since the couple split in 2016, a few of them have dropped (or are in the process of dropping) the “Pitt” from their last name “Jolie-Pitt.” When Father’s Day comes around on June 21, sources for the Daily Mail suggest the Fight Club star will allegedly not be spending it with his estranged family, saying:

Father’s Day is very tough for him because he spends it alone.

Shiloh, 20, was the first of the brood to drop “Pitt” from her last name, doing so in 2024 when she turned 18. This move allegedly “upset” Brad Pitt, but despite his reportedly “desperate” attempts to reconcile, his oldest son Maddox, 24, took legal steps this month to do the same and has a court date set for September 14 to give a judge his reasoning.

In the meantime, though, he will be credited as “Maddox Jolie” in Angelina’s movie Couture, which will hit the 2026 movie schedule this summer.

Days after Maddox’s move, 21-year-old Zahara followed suit, filing to have her name officially changed to “Zahara Marley Jolie.” Her move comes less than a month after Brad Pitt failed to attend her graduation from Spelman College on May 17 in Atlanta, despite Angelina Jolie and several of her siblings attending.

Zahara’s name in the commencement program reportedly was listed as “Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt,” but when her name was read aloud, the “Pitt” was allegedly omitted.

Zahara wasn’t the only graduate in the family this year. 17 year-old Knox finished high school — and also dropped Brad Pitt’s last name from his diploma. It is expected that Knox and his twin sister Vivienne will also legally file to change their names when they turn 18 in July.

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This sounds like a tough situation for Brad Pitt, as he’s presumably watching his children grow up and further distance themselves, but an insider said the F1 star isn’t giving up:

He will never give up hoping for a miracle. His door is always open. He hopes the children find their way back to him.

Sources have previously said that Brad Pitt’s “biggest fear” was being “permanently disconnected from the kids,” and that he was eager to “find a way to make things right.” However, it could be an uphill battle, with the children seemingly remaining closer to their mother.

In 2021 Angelina Jolie filed domestic abuse claims against Brad Pitt, accusing him of physically and verbally abusing her and their children during a flight in 2016. Pitt has denied the accusations.

Regardless of whether or not the actor can make things right with his children, this Father’s Day may be a lonely one.