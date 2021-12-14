Jana Duggar Offers Update About Incident Leading To Her Child Endangerment Charge
By Mick Joest published
She's trying to set things straight.
Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial and conviction have put a spotlight on the rest of the 19 Kids and Counting family members. Jana Duggar is the latest to face her own legal issues, as the news of her being charged with child endangerment seemingly drew parallels to the situation with her brother, who was accused a few years ago of molesting his sisters during childhood. Members of the Duggar family were quick to defend Jana, and now she’s offered an update on what led to her charge.
Jana Duggar posted a statement about the incident to her Instagram Stories and tried to set the record straight with fans on what exactly happened that led to police involvement. Duggar mentioned that she preferred to keep a private life, but due to the widespread circulation of the inciting story, she needed to share the circumstances of the child endangerment charge that she’s pled “not guilty” to.
Jana Duggar's side of the story confirms previous reports that the charge was not tied to her brother Josh Duggar, who was recently found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography, with sentencing to come next year. This incident is entirely unrelated and, it would seem, possibly something that could be handled relatively quickly by the courts, provided Duggar’s statement is in line with how authorities saw things.
Jana Duggar continued her statement to address speculation that she’d been arrested, and stated it isn't true. Duggar also pointed out that, as unfortunate as the incident was, she’s glad it all turned out safe and alright in the end, saying:
Jana Duggar is currently set to appear in court on Monday, January 10, 2022, to address the charges against her. As previously mentioned, Duggar initially pled “not guilty,” though if she is indeed found guilty, she could face up to three months in prison, as well as a fine of up to $1,000.
Jana Duggar’s story is out there, but now it’s on the courts to decide if there will be any punishment for a child endangerment charge. Of course, she and the rest of the Duggar family will still face the court of public opinion as more headlines surface from Josh Duggar's guilty verdict.
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.