'F–k, You Know My Name?' Jason Momoa Was Having A Blast At SNL 50. Then, Meryl Streep Waltzed Into The Room

Jason Momoa has an epic Meryl Streep encounter at the SNL anniversary party.

Meryl Streep in The Devil wears Prada/Jason Momoa in the Minecraft Movie.
(Image credit: 20th Century Stduios/WB)

We all have those celebrities that, were we to meet them, we might freak out a bit more than if we met others. Of course, even Hollywood stars have those people. It’s not a shock to learn there are celebrities that Jason Momoa might freak out about meeting, but I must say I would not have guessed that Meryl Streep would make that list.

SNL50 was certainly a who’s who of the famous people of the last five decades, and while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jason Momoa says he had a blast attending the anniversary special, fancy tickets included, while meeting people from Bill Murray to Cher. But it was when he saw Meryl Streep that he started to freak out a little. Momoa said:

I’m such a fanboy. We were at SNL50 which was a huge honor to be there. What a wild, crazy night. I met so many people and then Meryl Streep walked past me and my lady and I was just like, ‘Baby, it’s Meryl Streep.’ And I was like, ‘I gotta go say something.’

To be fair, Meryl Streep is one of the greatest actresses who has ever lived, so there are probably a lot of people who would go a little fanboy if they had a chance to meet her. Although, I’m having trouble envisioning a nervous Jason Momoa as he walked over to introduce himself.

Of course, whatever Momoa thought was going to happen when he introduced himself to Meryl Streep was apparently not what actually happened. He clearly didn’t expect Streep to have any idea who he was, so was more than a little shocked when it turned out she did. He continued, saying:

And I walk up to her and she’s like ‘Hi Jason.’ And I was like, ‘Fuck, you know my name!’ I was like ‘Oh my god, I love you so much.’ She’s like ‘I love you too.’ I was like ‘How is this happening?’

Not only did Jason Momoa and Meryl Streep meet for the first time, but the two also cut a rug together. Check out the interview clip below to get a look at the picture of the unlikely duo getting down.

Jason Momoa on Minecraft with Jack Black, Dancing with Meryl Streep & Playing Lobo in Supergirl - YouTube Jason Momoa on Minecraft with Jack Black, Dancing with Meryl Streep & Playing Lobo in Supergirl - YouTube
Watch On

Now that we know that Jason Momoa and Meryl Streep are big fans of each other, this of course means that we need to see them in a movie together. Is there a place for Meryl Streep in James Gunn’s new DCU?

Momoa’s days as Aquaman are over, but he’s currently filming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and playing intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo. Finding a role in the DCU where she could play opposite Lobo would be the perfect way to cement this new friendship.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

