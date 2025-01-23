Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow Has Begun Filming, And James Gunn’s Announcement Seemingly Reveals An Interesting Detail About Milly Alcock’s Kara

We’re a little over six months away from the film side of the DC Universe getting underway with James Gunn’s Superman, and the following summer, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will follow in its footsteps on the big screen. House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock will star as Kara Zor-El, and Gunn, who also co-runs DC Studios, has announced that the upcoming DC movie has begun filming. With this news has also come a seemingly interesting detail about Alcock’s version of Kara.

Both Gunn and Alcock shared on Instagram and other social media platforms the same picture of the latter parked in one of those director chairs that can be found on movie and TV sets to commemorate the start of principal photography at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden. See for yourself below, and take a close look at the S symbol on the back of the chair.

Now it should be of no surprise that Supergirl will be wearing the same insignia on her chest as her cousin Kal-El/Clark Kent, since this is the crest for the House of El on Krypton. However, upon closer inspection, you’ll notice that while the S itself on the shield is red just like with Superman’s, the background color is navy blue rather than yellow a departure from what Kara wears in the comics. To be certain, I brightened the picture and that is definitely a different color from the chair Milly Alcock is sitting on.

Now, I will acknowledge that this version of the S shield could simply be a design choice for Milly Alcock’s chair on the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow set, if not all the chair there. However, if that was the case, then why not just go with the classic red and yellow S shield that David Corenswet’s Supes will be rocking later this year on the 2025 movies schedule? I’m thinking we’ll actually see Alcock wearing this red and navy blue color scheme in the Supergirl movie.

So if I’m correct, then why the subtle change? My best guess is that this is meant to signify the different sides of the El family. In the comics, Kara Zor-El’s father is the brother of Jor-El, Superman’s father. So although both sides would use the same crest to represent their family, this would be a way to distinguish the separate units. Or maybe Kara just thought that the darker blue would be a better choice for her superhero costume.

This is all speculation on my part for now, but regardless, it’s good to hear that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is rolling cameras. The Craig Gillespie-directed and Ana Nogueira-written movie will see Kara embarking into space on her 21st birthday and going on a “murderous quest of revenge” after encounters a young girl named Ruthye Marye Knoll, played by Eve Ridley. Matthias Schoenaerts is playing Krem of the Yellow Hills, the criminal who killed Ruthye’s father; David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham will portray Kara’s parents; and Jason Momoa will make his first appearance as Lobo.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow hits theaters on June 26, 2026. However, there are reports that Milly Alcock will debut as Kara in Superman, which opens on July 11.