Jason Momoa Shared A Rare Look With New Girlfriend Adria Arjona (And We Got A Fun Shot Of SNL’s 50th Anniversary Tickets, Too)

Jason Momoa continues to generate buzz due to his high-profile acting gigs but, all the while, his personal life has also drawn considerable attention. At present, the highly sought-after leading man is in a relationship with actress Adria Arjona. The couple rarely opens up about their relationship, despite having been spotted together at a number of public events . Yet, after the two attended SNL’s 50th anniversary taping, Momoa shared a rare peek into their romance while also sharing pics of sweet-looking tickets and more.

Various stars united in Studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller Plaza to watch and/or take part in SNL50: The Anniversary Special (which is streamable with a Peacock subscription). Jason Momoa, who participated in the “audience questions” portion of the show, seemed to have a great time. My assumption is based on the many photos he shared to his Instagram. Amid the carousel are snapshots of him and Adria Arjona enjoying each other’s company and living it up with stars like Bill Murray, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jerry Seinfeld And Meryl Streep:

Oh, to have been a fly on the wall during that big night. It goes without saying that the show/shindig seemed to be the hottest ticket in town. Speaking of tickets, those two passes that the couple gleefully showed off in the photos looked absolutely magnificent. Those are the kind of tickets that a reclusive candy factory owner would send out across the world for various individuals to find in chocolate bars. That aside though, I can’t help but smile over just how fun the Saturday Night Live-centered event seemed to be.

Jason Momoa has seen several notable changes in his personal life over the past several years. In 2022, he and longtime partner Lisa Bonet announced their divorce and intention to continue co-parenting their two-children. Bonet and Momoa quickly settled the divorce and, eventually, the latter began dating actress Eiza González around May 2022. However, by June of that same year, it was reported that González and Momoa had broken up due to being in different stages in their lives.

In 2024, Adria Arjona was romantically linked to the Game of Thrones alum, following her divorce from Edgardo Canales in 2023. The couple went Instagram official around May 2024 but have since kept their romance mostly private. Still, they’ve occasionally cropped up in each other’s social media posts. That was the case just recently when Arjona appeared in a post that her partner shared after landing the role of DC’s Lobo.

Their romance aside, the two actors have projects either in the works or on the cusp of being released. Jason Momoa is looking towards his 2025 movie schedule entry A Minecraft Movie, which is based on the popular video game franchise. As for his Lobo role, he’ll make his debut as the character in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is currently filming. As for Adria Arjona, she’ll next be seen on Andor Season 2, which she’s very excited about.

I enjoy seeing these two actors on screen, but I’m also pleased that they had some time to chill and take in the fun and nostalgia that came with Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary celebration. Here’s hoping this couple shares even more memorable nights together — and posts about them afterwards. (Also, I’m really hoping they still have those tickets, because they’d make for some truly stellar keepsakes.)