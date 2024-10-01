Jennifer Aniston Waded In After Her Infamous 'Commando' Dress Sparked A Big Debate Amongst Friends Fans

On one of the greatest TV shows of all time , Rachel Green from Friends sported a lot of iconic looks. Whether it was the “Rachel” haircut that was trending among ‘90s women or the denim fits, Jennifer Aniston’s well-known character was a total fashion icon. However, you can’t forget when she wore her last-minute dress in the episode “The One Where No One’s Ready.” Fans recently engaged in a major debate about the infamous “commando” dress, and Aniston herself ultimately waded in.

One of the most ridiculous Friends episodes , the aforementioned installment sees the eponymous group struggling to get ready for an important function at Ross’ museum. Joey ends up wearing all of Chandler’s clothes and going commando after Chandler steals all of his underwear. Meanwhile, Phoebe gets hummus on her dress, and Rachel can’t decide what to wear. Ultimately, when Rachel finally does pick out an outfit, she wears a beautiful, long mint green dress. Or is it really that color?

To celebrate the show's 30th anniversary, Max posted a side-by-side photo of the infamous “commando” dress in HD and in newly minted 4K. After seeing this Instagram post, I’m more confused by the color now than ever:

A post shared by Max (@streamonmax) A photo posted by on

Are my eyes playing tricks on me or are the two TV resolutions showing different dresses? The HD version shows it in the mint-green ensemble we've long seen, and the 4K version makes it look like a pale blue. It's wild that the latter version marks such a stark visual change for the outfit. What's even crazier is that these baffling two photos led to a debate in the comments about HD vs the 4K look. Check out some of the comments:

Ok what’s the real color of that dress?🤔- @perladlsantos

Rachel not so Green- @lulucasbarboza

Proof that not everything has to be 4k. the HD one is way more cosy here and that's better for this show- @richard.sz03

I liked the nostalgic vibe of the HD resolution😢- @marotalejandra

HD is how they intended the series to look like. 4K is recolouring that and ruining the warm tones of the original. Same thing happened to the Lord of the Rings HD vs 4K versions.-@mirrcer

Overall, it feels like the HD is winning over audiences more. I can’t say I blame them, as the high definition screenshot feels a bit more natural. Never one to miss a beat, Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to share her own answer regarding what color her character's “commando” dress was. And the comment, which was captured by ET, should make longtime fans quite happy:

FOR THE RECORD, THE DRESS WAS MINT GREEN. 😅🍬

This dress color confusion somewhat reminds me of the great dress debate of 2015 , which saw the Internet divided on whether a particular dress was black and blue or white and gold. At least in this case, the Morning Show star wore that iconic ‘90s outfit from the series herself. So she, of all people, would know what color her character's dress was.

I don't know about all of you, but I'm sticking with Jennifer Aniston's opinion when it comes to Rachel Green’s memorable dress. As funny as this little online debate was, it served as a testament to the continued love that fans have for Friends. You can check out all ten seasons of the show now using a Max subscription .