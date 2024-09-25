Jennifer Aniston Knows The One Condition She Would Absolutely Need In Order To Sign On For Another Sitcom Like Friends

As Friends celebrates its 30th anniversary, it still remains unmatched in a number of respects. Plenty of titles that make up the list of best sitcoms of all time have made their contributions to pop culture, but very few have had the impact that the New York-set comedy has. Since the series' 10-season run wrapped in 2004, cast member Jennifer Aniston hasn't held a regular role on another multi-camera comedy. As it turns out, she would sign on for one -- but on one condition.

In the years since the show ended, the Friends cast has moved to other projects. Jennifer Aniston, for her part, is currently the star of The Morning Show, which can be viewed with an Apple TV+ subscription. Still, the notion of her returning to her multi-camera sitcom roots is fun. Even though she shared on the SmartLess podcast that should would join another sitcom, her one condition is a tall order:

If I knew it would be the same experience as I'd had with those guys, yes. And I doubt that will ever happen.

Not only is it hard to match the success of Friends, but crafting an ensemble as great as the one it had would be tough. The chemistry that Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc shared is a major reason why the series was such a success. Additionally, the actors became close off camera. (There were even some pranks pulled on set, including one Aniston and Perry pulled on Kudrow.) They were a special cast, and even I can't imagine any producers being able to group Aniston being grouped with another impeccable pack like that.

The Break-Up star said that did say that while working on the beloved sitcom, she had the “best schedule ever.” Another show like that could provide her with the same arrangement, though it seems she’s prioritizing having a good experience with actors that she’d have great chemistry with. All in all, the Murder Mystery star joining another sitcom isn't impossible, but even she doesn't seem all that convinced that it'll happen, given her sole condition.

That aside, Friends still is making a big impact, as it's a show that's arguably become more popular, thanks to streaming. It’s one of the best shows streaming on Max, which will soon release aFriends-themed game show to celebrate the 30th anniversary. Other elements of the series, like the jokes, hook-ups and even Jennifer Aniston's Rachel hairdo have become cultural touchstones.

I'd personally love to see Jennifer Aniston land a series regular role on a sitcom but, if she chooses not to pursue that, I'd totally understand. After all, it's hard to top an experience like the one she had one the iconic NBC Must See TV show. Speaking of which, you can use a Max subscription to stream all ten seasons of Friends now.