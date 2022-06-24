Jennifer Hudson Reveals First Look And Premiere Date For Her New Talk Show, And There's Definitely Singing And An EGOT Reference

Jennifer Hudson has been doing well for the past year. She gave an Oscar-worthy performance in Respect. She achieved the apex of entertainment as she became the youngest woman to get the elusive EGOT. The next step in her multifaceted career is, of course, headlining her much-talked-about talk show. This next feat is almost here as the Dreamgirls actress gears up for her self-titled daytime talk show to premiere later this year. After months of waiting, the Oscar winner revealed a first look and premiere date with singing and an EGOT reference.

The American Idol alum celebrated her newest accomplishment by taking to Twitter to prepare her followers for The Jennifer Hudson Show. Coming off her Tony Award win for the play A Strange Loop, she chose to strike while her name is on everyone’s lips. In a preview of her daytime chatfest, the Cats star is seen giving her audience every aspect of her talent – singing, acting, personality, and heart. Hudson opened up about what to expect from her show in the exciting clip below.

Check it out !! My new show is going to be full of heart, honesty, and a whole lot of fun ! Mark your calendars for September 12. See yal then ! pic.twitter.com/5TBlxte0YDJune 23, 2022 See more

Looks like the multitalented entertainer is taking full advantage of her new status. But who wouldn’t if they achieved such an accomplishment? Getting a look at her debut as a talk show host made the upcoming show seem like a fun time for viewers. Like anything else J. Hud-associated, performing and singing will be part of the show’s DNA. This should be expected as Variety reported Ellen DeGeneres Show producers Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, and Corey Palent will serve as showrunners for the yet-to-debut talk show. Of course, viewers have to wait until September 12 to see what The Jennifer Hudson Show has in store.

Jennifer Hudson’s new talk show has become the latest jewel in her impressive entertainment crown. While the show may be a new accomplishment, reaching EGOT status has been years in the making. The actress made her first stride toward the achievement by winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2007 for Dreamgirls. Hudson's singing chops earned her first Grammy for Best R&B Album in 2009 for her self-titled debut album before securing another one for Best Musical Theater Album in 2017 with The Color Purple cast. In 2021, the former Voice coach earned a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Interactive Program as a producer for the children’s special Baba Yaga.

Not only might the EGOT winner compete with fellow Idol alum Kelly Clarkson, but she might also win another Daytime Emmy as a talk show host rather than a producer. Now, Jennifer Hudson will be able to add the show to her list of major career milestones. The Jennifer Hudson Show will premiere on Fox on September 12. As you wait for the show’s premiere, you can check out what new and returning TV shows are premiering this summer.