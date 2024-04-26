Jensen Ackles Shares Fun Behind-The-Scenes Pics With Former CW Pal Justin Hartley As Tracker Continues Adding A+ Talent

Justin Hartley’s new series Tracker is just getting bigger and bigger. The CBS drama has been a ratings success, and it has already been renewed for a second season. On top of that, the casting is A+ as Manifest star Melissa Roxburgh is joining the show as Hartley’s sister. Now the lead actor has announced that Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles will play his brother, and The Boys actor celebrated the news by posting some fun BTS photos with his CW pal.

Ackles and Hartley were both on the network that was once known for steamy YA dramas, superheroes, and the supernatural, literally, however their paths never crossed on-screen. For example, they were both on Smallville, however, Hartley didn’t come on as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow until Season 6 and Ackles was Jason Teagues in only the fourth season. However, given the fact that Ackles stayed on The CW for 15 years because of Supernatural, and Hartley also guest starred on Hart of Dixie, their paths likely crossed in real life over the years.

Now that the two are actually working together on Tracker, and playing brothers at that, they are making sure to document it. Jensen Ackles took to Instagram to share some fun pictures of him and Justin Hartley, captioning the post, “Working with old pals never gets old.” Now I desperately need the episode to air:

Since the duo will be playing brothers, it helps that they go way back. While Tracker viewers don’t know too much about Russell, the series has occasionally brought up the drama between him and Colter. So, it will surely be interesting to see how their first on-screen meeting goes down. Plus, with Melissa Roxburgh also being brought on as a Shaw sibling, it seems like Colter will be flooded with reunions, which could be a good or a bad thing for him, but either way, it'll make for great TV.

Hopefully, all this casting news leads to Hartley, Ackles, and Roxburgh on screen together, because they are all incredible talents, and I'd love to learn more about Colter's family. I'd also love to see how Hartely and Ackles' real-life friendship translates to the screen.

It would be a shame to have Colter reunite with his siblings and not have them all be together, so hopefully, it’s only just a matter of time. Even if it doesn’t happen with Season 1, there is a guaranteed Season 2 on the way.

As of now, no concrete details have been released about Ackles’ appearance, but just going off of the pictures and videos that he and Hartley have posted, the wait will surely be worth it. It’s always fun when actors who are longtime friends work together, and Ackles and Hartley are no exception.

While we wait for their on-screen interaction, fans can watch new episodes of Tracker at 9 p.m. ET on CBS on the 2024 TV schedule or stream them the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.