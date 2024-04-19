Tracker's Justin Hartley Has A Sweet Message For Fans As Manifest's Melissa Roxburgh Joins The CBS Drama

Justin Hartley made a very triumphant return to network TV with Tracker, debuting on CBS just under two years after the end of This Is Us on NBC. Now, he's set to team up with another veteran of an NBC drama, with Melissa Roxburgh of Manifest fame coming on board the series in the 2024 TV schedule to play another member of the Shaw family, and he had a message for fans while welcoming the actress to the show.

Tracker has touched on Colter's complicated past with his family over the first season so far, but an upcoming episode will be the first introduction of Dory as an adult, with Melissa Roxburgh taking on the role after starring in four seasons of Manifest. Take a look at the two actors together as well as Justin Hartley's message:

Well, this won't be the first time that either actor plays a sibling in primetime television, although I'm guessing it's very safe to say that any complications between Colter and Dory won't be nearly as sci-fi as what Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas performed on Manifest during the three seasons on NBC and one on Netflix for subscribers. It's unlikely that Colter's relationship with Dory is quite the same as Kevin's was with his sister Kate on This Is Us as well.

As for when you can see Justin Hartley and Melissa Roxburgh as the Shaw brother and sister, TVLine reports that the Manifest alum will make her guest appearance in the new episode of Tracker on Sunday, May 5 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. Hartley also had another message for fans. In a separate Instagram post about an interview, he also wrote this:

[M]ostly thanks to all of the @trackercbs fans for tuning in each week at whatever the hell time we come on. Seriously though, I love sports! You all are why and how we are able to make this special show. Thank you.

At the time of writing, Roxburgh is only confirmed for one episode of Tracker, and Season 1 will come to an end just a couple of weeks after her debut with the finale on May 19. Assuming Dory is still alive and well at the end of her episode on May 5, the show could always bring her back. Just a few weeks after the new drama premiered, CBS renewed it for a second season, and Justin Hartley's This Is Us family showed plenty of support.

Some of the show's early success is undoubtedly due to the series premiere immediately following the 2024 Super Bowl, and Hartley credited his time on This Is Us for him getting that opportunity. This Is Us actually nabbed the post-Super Bowl slot on NBC back in 2018, for one of its most memorable and heartbreaking episodes.

If you want to revisit Justin Hartley's time as Kevin Pearson while waiting for more of him as Colter Shaw, you can find all six seasons of This Is Us streaming with a Hulu subscription. New episodes of Tracker continue airing on Sundays on CBS, and you can catch up on any you might have missed so far streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.