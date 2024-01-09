Tracker: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer And Other Things We Know About The Justin Hartley TV Show

Two years after concluding his run as Kevin Pearson on the highly-decorated prestige show , This Is Us, Justin Hartley will soon lead a new series. But instead of being a drama on NBC about multiple generations of a single family and the tragedies and triumphs they endured, Hartley will serve as the focal point of Tracker, a CBS action series about a survivalist with a knack for finding missing persons and solving complex mysteries.

Before Tracker makes its highly-anticipated debut and joins shows like Fire Country and NCIS on the 2024 TV schedule , we have a few key details you may want to know about the new show, including when and how you can watch it, who’ll be sharing the screen with Hartley, and what we can expect from the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation. Well, let’s get into it…

CBS must have a lot of faith in Tracker as the new show is slated to premiere immediately after Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11th. If you’re looking for action, drama, and some high-stakes thrills after experiencing the massive sports and pop culture event, keep your TV set on CBS to see what it’s all about.

How To Watch Tracker

The premiere episode of Tracker, and every episode after that, will air at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday nights on CBS throughout the first season. You will also be able to watch the new show with a Paramount+ subscription , but there are some finer details you may want to know before watching.

If you want to watch episodes of Tracker as they air live, you will need Paramount+ with Showtime, essentially the streaming service's premium version. Those with a basic subscription can also watch the show, but episodes will not be available until the following day.

The Tracker Trailer Is Full Of Daring Rescues, Witty Banter, And A Break-In At A Burger Bin

After offering a quick glimpse into the new upcoming series in the form of a December 2023 teaser, CBS started the new year by releasing the first Tracker trailer, an extensive look at the world, characters, and dangers of Justin Hartley’s new show. From saving people in the wild to giving potential clients his pay demands (no up-front fees but a major check after a successful job) to interacting with his team, Hartley’s Colter Shaw does a little of everything…

This also includes breaking into the security room of a Burger Bin to obtain key footage of a missing person when he wasn’t willing to wait for “corporate” to give the search the green light. This whole situation leads to some witty banter, which is hopefully an indication of the show’s dialogue and not overly serious tone.

Justin Hartley Leads The Tracker Cast

Like many of the great shows already airing on CBS, Tracker won’t be a one-man show, and Justin Hartley will share the screen with a small group of talented actors. Here are the major players who will be a significant part of the upcoming series.

Justin Hartley (Colter Shaw)

Leading the pack is Justin Hartley, who, as mentioned earlier, will be taking on the role of the show’s central figure: Colter Shaw. In addition to his well-known portrayal of Kevin Pearson on This Is Us, Hartley has also appeared on shows like Smallville, Revenge, Mistresses, and The Young and the Restless throughout his TV career.

Abby McEnany (Velma Bruin)

Abby McEnany, who previously appeared on shows like And Just Like That… and Work in Progress, will show up on Tracker as Velma Bruin, one of Colter’s handlers and trusted allies.

Robin Weigert (Teddi Bruin)

Taking on the role of Teddi Bruin, Colter’s other handler and Velma’s wife, is Robin Weigert, who fans of the Deadwood cast will immediately recognize as Calamity Jane from the HBO Western series. In recent years, she’s also had roles on Big Little Lies, Castle Rock, and American Horror Story: Double Feature.

Eric Graise (Bobby Exley)

Eric Graise will take on the role of Bobby Exley, Colter’s go-to computer expert and occasional verbal sparring partner for the devoted rescuer. Before Tracker, Graise appeared on shows like Locke & Key, Teenage Bounty Hunters, and Queer as Folk.

Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene)

And then there is Fiona Rene, who is slated to take on the role of Reenie Greene, a great legal mind who can help Colter out in a bind, but only if they’re getting along. Over the years, Rene has appeared on shows like The Lincoln Lawyer, Fire Country, and The Rookie, to name a few.

Tracker Follows Lone-Wolf Survivalist Colter Shaw As He Tracks And Rescues Missing People And Solves Mysteries

When Tracker takes to the air following Super Bowl LVIII, it will follow Justin Hartley’s Colter Shaw as he tracks and rescues people missing in various locations throughout the United States in hopes of securing some hefty rewards. As detailed in the trailer above, the lone-wolf survivalist will have to learn to work as part of a team to help private citizens and law enforcement agencies track down these missing folks, all while learning ways to deal with his own family.

Tracker Is Based On Jeffrey Deaver’s Novel, The Never Game

If the basic premise of Tracker and its main character, Colter Shaw, sound familiar, it could have something to do with the fact that it is based on Jeffrey Deaver’s novel, The Never Game. In fact, at one point in the show’s development, it was going to carry the same name as the book on which it is based before being changed to Tracker.

The novel, which was published by Penguin Random House , follows Colter as he is hired by the father of a woman who has gone missing in Silicon Valley, leading the accomplished tracker and reward seeker to Northern California to solve the mystery. But, when another person goes missing in a similar manner, Colter finds himself in a twisted game of life and death. The New York Times Book Review named it a Crime Novel of the Year in 2019.

How Many Episodes Of Tracker Will There Be?

CBS has yet to announce an exact number of episodes for Tracker. With the series premiering halfway through the 2023-2024 TV season, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if the first season consisted of 10 to 12 episodes.

Tracker Is Rated TV-14

Tracker has been given a TV-14 rating, according to the show’s Paramount+ page. There hasn’t been an explanation for the rating, but it isn’t all that surprising considering the violence and language featured in the first series trailer.