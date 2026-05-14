Ken Jennings Namechecked Two Hollywood Greats That Have His ‘Open Invite’ To Celebrity Jeopardy!
Somebody make these wishes come true!
I have a hard time picking out a more joyous time of year than one in which at least three different versions of Jeopardy! are part of the yearly TV schedule. This week marks the game show’s triple eclipse, where the flagship show and both of its spinoffs are airing daily (with ESPN Jeopardy! on the horizon). Sadly, Celebrity Jeopardy!’s fourth season and its cast of returning all-stars are going away soon, but with a new season already locked in for ABC’s fall lineup.
When I talked to Ken Jennings about this latest celeb-filled season, I had to ask if he had any Hollywood GOATs that he’d want to see holding a buzzer in the future, and I kinda need both of his answers to show up now, because they’re great choices. As the host put it:
Now that it's been said, let's amplify that out to the rest of the universe: "Hey, Donald Glover and Amy Poehler! Agree to be on Celebrity Jeopardy! in Season 5 or 6 or something! Please make Ken's wishes come true!"
That's probably enough. Although if neither the Community vet nor the Parks and Recreation vet are set to compete in the new season this fall, I will assume everyone else out there wasn't giving it their all. Or maybe this psychic helmet I bought from that guy's refurbished school bus isn't actually a psychic helmet at all.
In any case, I also think that both Glover and Poehler would do well on Celebrity Jeopardy! The latter likes to poke fun at herself on her podcast Good Hang, but most comedians are self-deprecating in that way. And to that end, the first three celebrity champions have all been comedic performers —Ike Barinholtz, Lisa Ann Walter and W. Kamau Bell. Ipso facto, both of them should just agree to be on there already. It's been like two paragraphs and nothing yet?
Ken Jennings spoke to the idea that because celebrities aren't usually put in positions where there's a chance for failure, simply agreeing to be a Jeopardy! contestant takes a certain amount of courage.
If the categories and clues on Celebrity Jeopardy! were on the same level of difficulty as the mothership, I could understand being hesitant to get on board, even with charity involved. But the spinoff definitely works on a bell curve in that respect, making it slightly easier to build up bigger paydays across the three rounds of play. Maybe it would help if Donald Glover could play in character as Childish Gambino. Whatever the case, have they agreed yet? Still no, huh? Sigh.
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The final week of Celebrity Jeopardy!, wrapping on May 15, airs nightly on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET, with episodes streaming the next day via Hulu subscription and Disney+ subscription. Pop Culture Jeopardy! Is also available to stream daily for a glorious four-week stretch via Netflix subscription.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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