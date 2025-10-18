'If That Breaks, We Have A Real Problem': The Wheel Of Fortune Rule Ryan Seacrest Made After Wild Moment With Derek Hough
This is not the ballroom!
If you’ve been watching Dancing with the Stars on the 2025 TV schedule, you know the judges can get animated. Derek Hough is not afraid to stand up to demonstrate a move or sing his praises, and Bruno Tonioli is no stranger to enthusiastically gesturing and taking his jacket off while he gives feedback. Well, recently, the two of them, and pro Jenna Johnson, took that big energy over to Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. And, well, at one point, Hough tried to jump on the wheel, and now Ryan Seacrest has a new rule for contestants.
The highly entertaining DWTS judges and the fan-favorite pro played one of the best game shows back on September 26. This was Seacrest’s first episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and the second Hough was introduced, he was dancing. Then, while talking to Vanna White during introductions, he did say (and imitate) that he could jump over the table to go dance with her. After solving a puzzle at one point, he even celebrated by getting up on the table and putting his hands out victoriously.
On top of all that, he also got on the wheel during a commercial break, which is a no-no according to Ryan Seacrest, who told USA Today:
Well, this has me wondering if anyone has ever tried to stand on the wheel before. However, I wouldn’t be shocked if this was a first. I also have to say, it’s a solid rule to have in place.
While it’s hilarious that the dancer jumped onto it, as Seacrest noted, there’s only one wheel. I doubt anyone wants to be in a “you break it, you buy it” situation with it. So, the host told the contestant to maybe just stick to the ledge instead, explaining:
As I explained earlier, Hough did end up doing just that. While I’m kind of bummed we didn’t get to see him jump onto the wheel, I am happy we got this alternative:
Well, for safety purposes, I guess we should stick to getting on the ledge of the Wheel set and celebrating on social media, like Seacrest did with his first million-dollar winner.
The jumping on the wheel ended up being understandable, though, at least in my opinion, because Derek Hough did win the episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (you can watch it with a Hulu subscription). Ultimately, he took home $63,350 for Feeding America and a new rule. I bet there aren’t many winners who can say that.
Now to watch celebrities playing Wheel of Fortune and not jumping on the wheel, you can catch new episodes every Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Meanwhile, to see Hough, Bruno Tonioli, Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy and more dancing, judging, and occasionally jumping and/or dancing on tables on Dancing with the Stars, you can watch new episodes on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET either on ABC or with a Disney+ subscription.
