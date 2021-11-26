Jeopardy's Latest Champ Talks Rooting For LeVar Burton And How She Feels About Mayim Bialik As Host

Jeopardy and Alex Trebek went hand in hand for almost 40 years, right up until his death in late 2020 , with a lot of moving parts going into the hunt for his replacement. Currently, the beloved game show is being co-fronted by Ken Jennings, who holds the record for longest winning streak in the game , and The Big Bang Theory vet Mayim Bialik, who currently stars in Fox's Call Me Kat. The most recent reigning Jeopardy champ has revealed her thoughts about Jennings and Bialik taking up the responsibility, while also sharing her former hopes for Reading Rainbow’s LeVar Burton to take up the hosting role for the long-running game show.

Amy Schneider secured her 6th Jeopardy win with the pre-Thanksgiving episode, but she’s been a fan of the game show for much longer. In an interview with Newsweek , the reigning champ says she has long considered LeVar Burton to be a perfect potential replacement for Alex Trebek behind the lectern, even though the Star Trek alum didn’t perform as well as fans probably expected when he guest-hosted for a week back in July. Here’s what Schneider had to say:

I like Levar Burton. I had said years ago he ought to be the next host. But I understand he wasn't as solid as he and I had hoped he would be and I get that.

2021 was full of celebrity guest hosts trying their hand at filling the massive void that was left by Alex Trebek's passing. Some fared far better than others, both in the ratings and in the fan responses, with LeVar Burton's stint earning his own wife’s very honest opinion along with some not-so-stellar viewership stats. (Largely due to Olympics coverage and other elements.) Despite all that, Burton maintained a big following that shared similar wishes as Amy Schneider.

Even though it didn’t work out like Amy Schneider and other LaVar Burton fans would have hoped, Schneider doesn’t think it’s all bad. In the same interview, she says that the combo of Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik is pleasing as well. Here it is in her own words:

I will say that when they said it was gonna be Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik for a while, I was quite happy with that decision. I like both of them.

Amy Schneider won her sixth game of Jeopardy with Ken Jennings behind the host lectern, and who better to guide contestants in the game show than someone who won the game 74 times in a row? Maybe a neuroscientist turned actress , but we don’t really have to pick as we’ll get both of best worlds for the rest of the calendar year, and probably beyond that unless the producers announce some permanent decisions soon.

Definitely don't expect for Burton to be in that mix, though, as his desire to host the long-running game show soured amidst the hullaballoo. In fact, he has secured his own hosting job for a different game show inspired by Trivial Pursuit. As it’s a brand new game show, Burton will be getting in on the ground floor as the show’s one and only host, and will also serve as an executive producer for the project.

You can catch new episodes of Jeopardy with either Ken Jennings or Mayim Bialik behind the host podium weekdays in syndication, so be sure to check your local listings to see when and where it's airing in your area!