Jerry O’Connell Explains Why He Won’t Clap Back After John Stamos’ Book Painted Rebecca Romijn In A Bad Light

Every few years a celebrity memoir comes out, and the internet explodes– especially when it’s a tell-all. We can see this nowadays with both Britney Spears and John Stamos, who released books about their lives and careers. The Full House actor’s included details about his time on the show, as well as his former marriage. And Jerry O’Connell recently explained why he won’t clap back after Stamos’ book painted Rebecca Romijn in a bad light.

John Stamos and Rebecca Romijn were a hot celebrity couple back in the day, and were married for a number of years before splitting in 2005. The Scream Queens actor doesn’t hold much about their time together in his book If You Would Have Told Me: A Memoir, making headlines for calling her a “devil.” O’Connell addressed this briefly in a video posted by The Talk , offering:

My wife's ex-husband recently wrote a biography, and it referred to my wife in a negative manner. And a lot of people have asked me about that in press, and it would be easy for me to say, 'Screw you, how dare you ask me that?’ But really it would be bring attention to a situation I don’t want to feed into.

There you have it. While Jerry O’Connell obviously had his own feelings as Rebecca Romijn’s husband, he’s keeping those thoughts to himself. Mostly because anything that he says is going to only make the story bigger and more viral. Clearly he knows the Hollywood game well after his many years in the business.

O’Connell’s comments on his show The Talk came as he and his co-host discussed how Adam Driver threw an F-bomb at a critic for his new movie Ferrari. The Stand by Me actor maintains that the better move is to not respond in such a way, especially when you’re an A–list movie star like Driver. Case in point: his lack of public pettiness in relation to John Stamos’ tell-all memoir.

While he addressed his marriage to Rebecca Romijn, Stamos also revealed how he met his wife on the set of Law and Order. He’s also candid in the memoir about initial nerves about Full House , and Stamos even shared he was sexually abused by a babysitter as a kid.

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell have been together for years, and are a power couple that plenty of fans love. The public is delighted when Romijn posted photos of O’Connell online , offering a glimpse of their life together. The pair also recently hosted the Love Boat reboot together, showing off their chemistry to the world.