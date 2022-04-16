Jerry Seinfeld And Jason Alexander Pay Tribute After Famous TV Mom Liz Sheridan Dies At 93

Liz Sheridan had a long entertainment career filled with many notable pivots. But it was her work as a TV actress on iconic shows like ALF and Seinfeld that endeared her to millions of television viewers. Her role as Jerry Seinfeld’s overprotective mother, Helen, on the latter series was arguably her most memorable role. With this, it would only make sense for her TV son to pay tribute to her after hearing of her death at age 93. And co-star Jason Alexander paid his respects as well.

As fans and Hollywood continue to mourn the late actress, Jerry Seinfeld decided to let the world know just how much he appreciated his TV mom. She spent nine seasons butting into his TV character's life while supplying endless laughs for audiences. There seems to have been a solid bond between the two performers, based on the lovely Twitter post Seinfeld posted after hearing of his colleague's death:

Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her. pic.twitter.com/ae9TDHQILUApril 15, 2022 See more

It's nice to see that the two co-stars had a friendly relationship while working together on the fan-favorite sitcom. The fact that the Bee Movie actor felt comfortable whenever Liz Sheridan would guest star on the series is a huge testament to her both as both a person and a performer. And every time they appeared on screen together was perfect. Viewers came to expect that the fictional Jerry would end up being humorously frustrated whenever Helen and his father, Morty (played by the late Barney Martin), came to visit. Those were easily some of the best moments that the comedy series had to offer. And honestly, had the star done another sitcom, Sheridan could've just played his mother again.

The tribute from fellow Seinfeld alum Jason Alexander was also sweet. He memorialized the TV mom on Twitter, calling her “gracious and graceful.” To see what other kind words Alexander shared about the actress, check out his moving post below:

Oh my Lord, just learning of the passing of Liz Sheridan. She was as gracious and graceful a person and actress as you’ll ever meet. Fascinating life. Wonderful lady. Rest well. #RIPLizSheridanApril 16, 2022 See more

I couldn't think of a better way to sum up the late actress and her career. Sadly, this isn't the only loss the Seinfeld family has experienced as of late. Just a few weeks ago, Estelle Harris, who played Jason Alexander's mom on the show, passed away at the age of 93. Alexander remembered his TV mom with an incredibly sentimental message that encapsulate his feelings for her. Needless to say, he, as well as fans everywhere, are going to miss the two impactful actresses.

Besides her iconic roles in the aforementioned sitcoms, Liz Sheridan appeared in plenty of other notable TV shows, dating back to the 1970s. She spent years guest-starring on classic series, including St. Elsewhere, Blossom, and Family Ties. She definitely leaves an incredible legacy, but you can't help but love the fact that she managed to leaving last marks on co-stars like Jerry Seinfeld and Jason Alexander as she worked all of those gigs.

If you want to relive the best episodes of Seinfeld, you can do so by grabbing a Netflix subscription.