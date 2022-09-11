Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino Learned How To ‘Rip It Off’ With The Chippendales, Talks How The Skill Should Help On Dancing With The Stars

The cast of contestants for Dancing With the Stars Season 31 was recently announced, and it includes actors, influencers, musicians, and reality stars. Among the list of competitors is Jersey Shore’s very own Vinny Guadagnino, whose partner is Koko Iwasaki. Fans will surely be pumped to see him go from feuding with his co-stars on the New Jersey coast to competing for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy in the ballroom. And while discussing his new gig, he shared how he plans to utilize the skills he acquired from The Chippendales, where he learned how to "rip it off."

In 2019, Vinny Guadagnino appeared as a special guest in Las Vegas in the Chippendales show for a month-long residency and, of course, there was plenty of shirt-ripping. Although DWTS may not be exactly on the same wavelength as male stripteases, the Jersey Shore star did tell People that certain aspects of that gig, like the dancing and use of choreography, should help him on the show:

I don't know if I'm going to rip the t-shirt open right off the bat. But just being on stage, being in front of a crowd, dancing, learning some choreography definitely helps. But this is completely different. This is ballroom style. Something I've never done before.

Being on stage in Vegas for a residency and doing ballroom dancing are definitely two completely different things, for sure. But it sounds like Vinny Guadagnino is going to make good use of what he learned from his work on stage. In the past, Guadagnino has been open about his lifelong weight struggles, but he looks to be doing great now and even more willing to go above and beyond for the Mirrorball.

It’s unknown just what he and Koko Iwasaki specifically have planned, but the reality TV star did share a nice tease. And it's sure to get some fans excited:

We got to let it build a little bit. And then, we'll rip it off.

It sounds like fans should expect some big things from the Jersey Shore star during his stint on DWTS, and his performances should help contribute to a memorable season. Hopefully, Vinny Guadagnino doesn't wait too long to break out his secret weapon, or secret weapons, while attempting to get 10s across the board.

As for Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, the season will be looking a little different. DWTS has moved from ABC to Disney+ this year and is streaming live on the platform. In addition, Tyra Banks will be joined by new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, which marks a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air for the two of them.

Season 31 of DWTS will also see the departures of two pros, as Lindsay Arnold and Sharna Burgess both announced that they would leave the show in order to focus on their families. Burgess is still trying to figure out a way to be part of the series in some capacity, though, and Arnold also mentioned that this isn’t the end of her DWTS career.

Despite the changes, this new season should be filled with the fun and fierce competition that viewers have come to expect from the long-running series. Vinny Guadagnino is really going to have to commit in order to make it far, and I'm eager to see how he performs.

You won’t miss the Jersey Shore alum during the Season 31 premiere of Dancing With the Stars, so do yourself a favor and grab a Disney+ subscription.