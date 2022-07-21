Dancing With The Stars Vet Tom Bergeron Gave Alfonso Ribeiro Some Love For Landing Co-Host Gig, And Erin Andrews Chimed In

It was recently announced that Fresh Prince of Bel-Air vet Alfonso Ribeiro will be joining Dancing with the Stars as its newest co-host and will perform his duties alongside Tyra Banks. It's definitely a major moment for the star, though the accomplishment just got a bit sweeter. This is because former hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews showed him some love after he landed his new gig.

Tom Bergeron, who served as the host of Dancing with the Stars during its first 28 seasons, took to Instagram to share some sweet words about the reality show’s newest personality. Bergeron shared a couple throwback pictures to when Alfonso Ribeiro competed on DWTS during Season 19, and I can't think of a sweeter way for him to have passed the torch (or mic, I should say). Check out the post down below:

That tribute was lovely enough on its own, but the fact that Erin Andrews added to it only amplified the occasion. Andrews, who began her stint on the series during Season 18 left alongside her former cohort, responded in a very sweet and congratulatory way:

I agree on both! Congrats @therealalfonsoribeiro

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews’ departures at the end of Season 28 were definitely surprising. Even Mirrorball champ Jordan Fisher referred to Tyra Banks as an “odd"replacement. Despite their exits though, the Bergeron and Andrews have remained close. Also, fans remained hopeful that Bergeron would return to the competition series. While that hasn't panned out, it's great that he and Andrews are excited for their newest successor.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Tom Bergeron seem to have a very close relationship. Last year, the actor credited Bergeron for helping him get back on track when he was having post-Fresh Prince issues in Hollywood amid his participation on the ABC show. He admitted that Bergeron even pushed for him to be the next host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, a job that Ribeiro still has today.

While Tyra Banks' hosting has marred with "diva" accusations, she and her new colleague should make for a fun pair of hosts. Their joint tenure coincides with the start of a new era in the franchise's history, as DWTS has moved away from ABC and now calls Disney+ home. On top of that, there's been speculation that some pros may be leaving ahead of Season 31.

Alfonso Ribeiro should definitely inject some well-needed energy (and maybe a Carlton dance or two) into the new season of Dancing with the Stars. And with a loving fanbase and the thumbs up from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, he certainly has a strong support system behind him as he starts the new job.

