Jimmy Fallon's Take On John Krasinski As Sexiest Man Alive Is Both Sentimental And Amusing: 'If That's The Definition Of Sexy...'

There were probably two events anyone who follows John Krasinski couldn’t have foreseen. The first of which is despite Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan not being on the 2024 TV schedule , the series is about to pick back up with a feature film continuation. Our second event, and the one we’re about to discuss, is The Office vet’s new title as People’s Sexiest Man Alive . That’s not a knock on the man, but rather something that even late-night host Jimmy Fallon can be both sweet and snarky about in his own take on the situation.

Speaking with People itself, The Tonight Show talent has made it pretty clear that he totally buys Krasinski’s recent coronation by the popular publication. Working the more sentimental side of the coin, Jimmy Fallon offered the following:

I think he is the perfect choice… he's got the whole package. He's good-looking, but he's also rugged. He's funny. He can act and he's a good person. So if that's the definition of sexy then that works for me.

That literally is the whole package when it comes to John Krasinski’s career and public image. I mean, I didn’t mention Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan without reason earlier, as the best-selling Boy Scout has been well suited by the Massachusetts native. Not to mention, I dare people not to feel heartbroken when that scene comes up in A Quiet Place. You know the one I’m talking about.

At the same time, we are dealing with Jimmy Fallon here. And as sure as you can bet on the SNL vet breaking into goofy laughter at the drop of a hat, he flipped the metaphorical coin and tossed out a joke connected to John Krasinski’s good fortune. Here’s how the sillier side of Fallon presented itself in the moment:

PEOPLE magazine is very smart. That's what keeps me subscribed to the magazine — because I never know what year I'm going to get it. Fingers crossed for next year.

Jimmy Fallon isn’t too far off the mark with those remarks there, as he was actually nominated for “Sexiest TV Host” for this year’s honors! Come to think of it, I’m rather surprised that this was his first time being on the shortlist, as he pointed out in this Tonight Show clip from earlier this year:

While my Universal Orlando ride rankings may have Jimmy Fallon and his gang sitting toward the bottom, I can acknowledge that the man is popular. I can also see why him not scoring the prize he’s apparently seeking is a bit frustrating; even if winner Mark Consuelos rightfully won that “Sexiest TV Host” trophy fair and square. Perhaps with some training from John Krasinski, Mr. Fallon can get just that much closer to his dream.

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights on NBC, at 11:35 p.m. ET on the 2024 TV schedule. And don't worry about that big Tonight Show cut down to a Monday - Thursday schedule, as Jimmy has re-upped his contract to the delight of his fans.