Jimmy Kimmel Live Isn’t Cancelled, But It Is Making One Big Change In 2026

2025 was quite the memorable year for Jimmy Kimmel and his dedicated late night crew, though definitely not always in the most positive ways. Jimmy Kimmel Live! faced a surprising temporary suspension over controversial comments made by the host, and not long after returning to the airwaves, the show’s crew mourned the death of bandleader Cleto Escobedo III. Then, before bowing out for the holidays, the comedian revealed a contract extension keeping the show around until May 2027. But changes are coming.

While fans can still look forward to watching ABC’s lone late-night staple for at least another 17 months, Deadline reports that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will once again be cutting back on the number of musical performances set to take place throughout the year. The total number of musical acts was already at a much-depleted level compared to years past, simply due to there being fewer late night talk shows on broadcast and cable, and it’ll only drop further as the 2026 TV schedule gets going.

Though Jimmy Kimmel Live! hasn’t exactly followed a formalized schedule, and the number of musical performances has varied from week to week over the years, the new mandate states that the show will now feature music acts appears twice a week, on average, per THR. It’s not a set-in-stone number, and there will be fluctuations on that front, but the general idea is to lower that number on the whole.

It’s reported that JKL!’s music producer Jim PItt reached out to several people in recent weeks about the plans to cut back the number of musical guests, though the outlet points out that its sources claimed they were not given a specific reason for why the changes are happening. Though one might surmise that the talk show’s episodes could get cut in half for 30-minute slots, that apparently isn’t the case here. Or, at least, that specific outcome hasn’t been shared with anyone.

Without a key factor publicized to justify the decline in musical acts, the easiest assumption to make would be that producers are aiming to save whatever money possible. (Just look at CBS’ claims that The Late Show’s financial losses are the reason for its cancellation, an argument that Kimmel himself called B.S. on.) Over on NBC, Late Night with Seth Meyers lost Fred Armisen and his band in 2024 due to budget cuts, and that series only rarely brings in other musical acts these days.

Late night talk shows used to deliver one of the biggest stages for bands and solo artists to aspire to reach, as well as stand-up comedians, but it appears as if that connection is going the way of the dodo bird. Kimmel himself doesn’t think late night talk shows are that close to extinction yet, but he also isn’t so bullish about where things are going.

Relive this medley performance from De La Soul from December as a reminder that there aren't many places left on TV proper to see this kind of thing.

De La Soul – Run It Back & The Package (Medley) - YouTube Watch On

Now back with new episodes, Jimmy Kimmel Live! Airs weeknights on ABC at 11:35 p.m. ET.